Firebirds' Comeback Falls Short in 5-3 Loss to Texas Stars

Published on November 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, fell to the Texas Stars on Saturday night at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 5-3. Ben Meyers, John Hayden, and David Goyette each netted a goal in the defeat that moves the Firebirds record to 9-6-3-0 on the season.

Texas took a 2-0 lead in the opening period on an even-strength goal from Harrison Scott and a powerplay strike from Artem Shlaine. The Stars scored twice more in the opening 4:36 of the second period, including a shorthanded goal from Jack Becker.

The Firebirds broke through on a 5-on-3 powerplay goal from Ben Meyers, his seventh of the season, with the assists coming from Oscar Molgaard and Tyson Jugnauth at 14:50. Coachella Valley netted two more goals in the third period as John Hayden redirected a Jugnauth feed into the back of the net for his fifth goal of the season. Ville Ottavainen earned the secondary assist at 6:06. David Goyette pulled the Firebirds within one as he circled the Stars net and ripped home his second of the season. Andrei Loshko and Carson Rehkopf were credited with the helpers at 13:53.

The Stars thwarted the Firebirds' comeback effort as Texas defenseman Michael Karow scored an empty net goal with 18 seconds left in the third period to make it 5-3 Texas.

Coachella Valley finished the game 1-for-5 on the powerplay and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. The Firebirds outshot the Stars 31-25. Victor Ostman made 21 saves on 24 shots in the loss.

