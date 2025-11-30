San Jose Charges Back to Defeat Colorado 4-3

Published on November 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

LOVELAND, CO. - San Jose scored four-straight goals, including a pair of power-play tallies from forward Oliver Wahlstrom, as the Barracuda erased a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Colorado Eagles 4-3 on Saturday. Goaltender Jakub Starek grabbed his seventh win of the season, making 23 saves on 26 shots. San Jose dominated the specialty teams battle, going 3-for-6 on the power play and a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. Isak Posch suffered the loss in net for Colorado, allowing four goals on 31 shots.

A delayed penalty against San Jose would allow Eagles forward Jake Wise to wrap through the zone before firing a shot from the side of the crease that would deflect off Skarek and into the back of the net. The goal was Wise's second of the season and put Colorado on top 1-0 at the 17:36 mark of the first period.

The Eagles would add to their advantage when forward Luke Toporowski belted home a shot from between the circles just 1:11 into the middle frame, giving Colorado a 2-0 edge.

A series of penalties would change the momentum, as a 5-on-3 power play set up Wahlstrom to light the lamp from the left-wing circle, cutting the deficit to 2-1 at the 6:36 mark of the second stanza.

The Barracuda would catch the Eagles in a change when forward Igor Chernyshov collected a puck inside the blue line and snapped a wrister past Posch. The goal was Chernyshov's team-leading 10th of the year and tied the game 2-2 with 11:45 left to play in the second stanza.

Another San Jose power play would lead to another goal, as Wahlstrom would strike again to give the Barracuda a 3-2 advantage at the 13:35 mark of the period. The Barracuda would go on to outshoot Colorado 17-6 in the second 20 minutes and carried a 3-2 lead into the intermission.

A power play midway through the third period set up forward Quentin Musty to camp out at the top of the crease, where he would deflect a centering feed into the back of the net, pushing San Jose's advantage to 4-2 at the 9:28 mark.

The Eagles would pull Posch in favor of the extra attacker in the waning minutes of the contest, and the move would pay dividends. Forward Tristen Nielsen collected a rebound in the low slot and smashed it past Skarek, trimming the deficit to 4-3 with 29 seconds left in the contest.

