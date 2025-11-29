Carter Gylander Reassigned to Toledo

Published on November 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings reassigned goaltender Carter Gylander to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

With the Griffins this season, Gylander has a 4-0-1 record with a 2.01 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage in five games. He is currently on an AHL career-high four-game win streak and five-game point streak with Grand Rapids from Nov. 9-28. Throughout eight AHL games since 2024-25, Gylander possesses a 6-1-1 ledger with a 2.59 GAA and a .914 save percentage. He has also appeared in five games with Toledo this season, showing a 3-2-0 record with a 2.61 GAA and a .902 save percentage. Last season as a rookie, the 24-year-old went 20-9-5 in 34 regular-season games with the Walleye to go along with a 2.61 GAA and a .907 save percentage. He then aided Toledo to the Kelly Cup Finals with a 6-2 ledger, a 2.88 GAA and an .895 save percentage in eight playoff games. Gylander was the 191st overall pick by Detroit in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

