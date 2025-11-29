Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Dyllan Gill from Syracuse Crunch to Orlando Solar Bears

Published on November 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Dyllan Gill from the Syracuse Crunch to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, Crunch General Manager and Head Coach Joel Bouchard announced today.

Gill, 21, has played in two games with the Crunch this season and nine games with Orlando, earning one goal and two assists. He skated in 24 games with the Crunch last season tallying two goals and two assists. He also played in 27 regular season games with the Moncton Wildcats, posting six goals, 18 assists and a plus-29 rating, and 19 playoff games as Moncton claimed the Gilles-Courteau Trophy as the QMJHL Champions. Since 2021, the 6-foot-3, 199-pound blueliner has played in 212 career QMJHL games with the Wildcats and Rouyn-Noranda Huskies earning 113 points (21g, 92a).

Gill was selected by the Lightning in the seventh round, 223rd overall, at the 2022 NHL Draft.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.