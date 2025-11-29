Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they play their second home game in four nights against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Tonight's game marks the quarter-pole mark of Hershey's 72-game regular season.

Hershey Bears (10-6-1-0) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (15-4-1-0)

Nov. 29, 2025 | 7 p.m. | GIANT Center

Referees: Jordan Deckard (14), Will Kelly (29)

Linespersons: Tommy George (61), Kevin Briganti (39)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall-of-Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and in-arena host Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1-FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, In-arena on 88.9-FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Froggy Valley 100.1-FM Stream, Fox Sports 1460-AM Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears and Penguins battled on Thanksgiving Eve at GIANT Center, and Hershey fell behind 3-0 in the first period after Bokondji Imama was awarded a penalty shot and converted at 6:21, and Rutger McGroarty (11:56) and Avery Hayes (14:45) scored to extend the lead for the visitors. Brett Leason netted his first of the season at 16:06 of the second period to get Hershey on the board, and Ilya Protas scored for the sixth straight game at 2:30 of the third period with the Bears shorthanded to close the gap. Phil Tomasino's power-play goal at 15:51 gave the Penguins a two-goal cushion, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton managed to collect a pair of empty-net goals from Hayes and Sam Poulin that bookended Eriks Mateiko's first career goal at 17:52 for Hershey to close out the contest. The Penguins returned to action last night on home ice, topping the Lehigh Valley Phantoms by a 4-1 score. Rafaël Harvey-Pinard scored twice and Sergei Murashov stopped 31 shots in the win.

NEW 'LEAS':

Brett Leason enjoyed a two-point night on Wednesday, including his first goal of the season, and his first regular-season goal with Hershey since April 24, 2022 after spending the past three seasons in the NHL with the Anaheim Ducks. In 22 career games against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Leason has collected eight points (3g, 5a).

TAKE THE LEAD AND RUN:

Both Hershey and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton have shown an ability to close out games while also winning by tight scores, as the Bears are 7-0-1-0 when leading after two periods, while the Penguins are 9-0-1-0. Hershey has also gone 6-1-1-0 in games decided by one goal, while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 5-0-1-0 under the same conditions.

WILL CLAY PLAY?:

With Clay Stevenson unavailable on Wednesday due to illness, the Bears called up Seth Eisele from the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays to serve as Garin Bjorklund's backup that night; Eisele has been loaned back to South Carolina as of this morning, and should Stevenson be ready to go tonight in net, the Bears will have a solid option available in the fourth-year pro. Stevenson has appeared in 11 career games against the Penguins and sports a 7-3-1 record with a 2.81 goals-against average, an .897 save percentage, and one shutout.

BEARS BITES:

Bokondji Imama's converted penalty shot on Wednesday represented the first penalty shot goal by a Bears opponent since Dec. 12, 2021 vs. Laval, when current Penguins teammate Rafaël Harvey-Pinard did so for the Rocket against Zach Fucale...Corey Schueneman is one assist away from his 100th professional assist (ECHL, 1; AHL, 93; NHL, 5)...In addition to loaning Seth Eisele to South Carolina earlier this morning, the Bears also recalled forward Simon Pinard from the Stingrays.

ON THIS DATE IN BEARS HISTORY:

Nov. 29, 2009 - Michal Neuvirth stopped 42 shots to earn a 5-0 shutout over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at GIANT Center. Despite being outshot 42-21, Hershey scored five times on Penguins goalie John Curry, including two goals from Boyd Kane. The win marked the start of a league-record 24-game home winning streak.







