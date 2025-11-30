Roadrunners Fall to Canucks
Published on November 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson's fifth game in eight days ended in a 5-2 loss to the Abbotsford Canucks (4-13-1-2) on Saturday night at Tucson Arena.
The Roadrunners (8-9-2-0) opened the scoring when rookie Noel Nordh netted his third of the season at 8:07 of the first period. Michal Kunc earned the primary assist - his fifth of the year - while defenseman Maveric Lamoureux had the secondary assist for his eighth of the season.
Kunc and Lamoureux connected again in the third period, combining for Tucson's late goal to complete two-point nights for both. Kunc recorded his third goal of the season in the final minute, and Lamoureux picked up the secondary assist for his second helper of the game.
The Roadrunners will open a three-game road trip against the Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. AZT at Dignity Health Arena.
