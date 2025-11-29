Forward Zac Funk Joins Hershey's Roster

Published on November 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have loaned forward Zac Funk to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Funk, 22, has officially been added to Hershey's roster after rehabbing with the Bears while being injured non-roster with the Capitals.

In his injury-shortened rookie season in 2024-25, Funk skated in 15 games with Hershey, scoring four points (2g, 2a). He also played in 11 games with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays, tallying nine points (3g, 9a).

Funk recorded 123 points (67g, 56a) in 68 games with the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League (WHL) in 2023-24. Funk led the WHL in goals, power-play goals (31), plus/minus (+56) and ranked second in points and fourth in shots (323). He had eight hat tricks while serving as an alternate captain for Prince George, and he was named a finalist for WHL Player of the Year. In the playoffs, Funk posted 18 points (8g, 10a) in 15 games with the Cougars.

Funk was signed by the Capitals on March 1, 2024 to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they return from the Thanksgiving holiday to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins tonight at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.







American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.