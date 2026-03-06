Capitals Acquire Forward Wyatt Bongiovanni from Ottawa

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have acquired forward Wyatt Bongiovanni from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Graeme Clarke. Bongiovanni will report to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Bongiovanni, 26, has scored 25 points (12g, 13a) in 54 games with the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators this season, including striking for four power-play goals. He recorded his 100th career AHL point with an assist on Jan. 31 at Cleveland.

The 6', 193-pound forward had a career-year in the 2024-25 campaign with Belleville, posting 33 points (22g, 11a) in 54 games. He led the team in game-winning goals (5), tied for the team lead in goals, and his eight power-play markers ranked second on the team.

The Birmingham, Michigan native has appeared in 215 career AHL games with Manitoba and Belleville, scoring 101 points (63g, 38a). He's tallied 23 power-play goals in his career and is 42.9% on his shootout attempts.

Before turning pro, Bongiovanni played four seasons at Quinnipiac University, serving as the team's captain in 2021-22. That season, he was selected to the NCAA (ECAC) Third All-Star Team and the NCAA Lowe's Senior Class All-American First Team. He recorded 90 points (50g, 40a) in 123 career NCAA games.

Clarke, 24, scored 24 points (15g, 9a) in 50 games with Hershey this season.

