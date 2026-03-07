Bradley Strikes Twice in Colorado's 5-2 Victory over Canucks

Published on March 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

ABBOTSFORD, BC. - Colorado forward Chase Bradley scored two goals, while fellow forwards Valtteri Puustinen and Danil Gushchin each notched a pair of assists, as the Eagles defeated the Abbotsford Canucks 5-2 on Friday. Trent Miner earned the win in net, finishing with 17 saves on 19 shots. Colorado won the battle on specialty teams, as the Eagles went 1-for-4 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Colorado opened the scoring when forward Jayson Polin collected a pass at the top of the crease, before lifting a backhander past goalie Jiri Patera. The goal was Polin's 10th of the season and put the Eagles up 1-0 at the 9:24 mark of the first period. Colorado would go on to outshoot the Canucks 17-9 in the opening 20 minutes and left for the first intermission still on top, 1-0.

Abbotsford would generate an equalizer at the 8:59 mark of the second period, as defenseman Jack Thompson lit the lamp from the right-wing circle, tying the game at 1-1.

The Eagles would respond just 21 seconds later when Bradley smashed a loose puck at the side of the crease into the back of the net, putting Colorado up, 2-1.

A power play would allow Eagles forward Luke Toporowski to blast a one-timer from the right-wing circle past Patera, stretching Colorado's lead to 3-1 with 4:39 left to play in the middle frame.

Still leading 3-1 as the third period began, the Eagles would tack on another goal just 57 seconds into the period. Forward Ivan Ivan fielded a cross-slot pass at the bottom of the right-wing circle before sending a wrister into the back of the net, pushing Colorado's advantage to 4-1.

The Canucks would cut into the lead when forward Ben Berard camped out between the circles before deflecting a shot from the point past Miner, slicing the deficit to 4-2 at the 14:44 mark of the final frame.

Abbotsford would pull Patera in favor of the extra attacker in the waning minutes of the contest, but it would be Bradley who would capitalize with an empty-netter with 1:12 remaining in the game.

Patera suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 37 shots.

