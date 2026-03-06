New York Rangers Trade D Derrick Pouliot to Chicago Blackhawks

Published on March 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has acquired forward Aidan Thompson from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Derrick Pouliot.

Thompson has been assigned to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Thompson, 24, has notched 15 points (6 g, 9 a) through 40 games in his first full season with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL).

The 5-11, 180-pound forward spent three seasons with the Univ. of Denver, recording 117 points (42 g, 75 a) in 120 games, where he was a member of the 2024 National Championship team.

In his final season with the Pioneers (2024-25), he ranked second among all NCAA skaters in points (55) and tied for third in assists (34), while ranking second on Denver in goals (21) as he served as an alternate captain.

Prior to playing collegiately, the Fort Collins, CO native played in 109 games across two seasons for the Lincoln Stars of the USHL. During the 2021-22 season, Thompson ranked third among all USHL skaters in assists (58) and fourth in points (82).

Thompson was originally selected by the Blackhawks in the third round, 90th overall, of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

