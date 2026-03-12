The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 20

Published on March 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack wrap-up their five-game homestand this weekend looking to pick up six of a possible ten points.

The club will then embark on a five-game road trip that will see them visit Providence, Charlotte, Toronto, and Rochester.

The Week That Was:

Friday, Mar. 6, 2026 - Vs. Bridgeport Islanders (6-0 W): The Wolf Pack earned a massive two points in the 'Battle of Connecticut', blanking the Islanders 6-0.

Trey Fix-Wolansky had the Wolf Pack up 1-0 through 20 minutes of play, scoring his 20th goal of the season 2:12 into the contest. Four goals in the middle frame allowed the Wolf Pack to pull away.

Fix-Wolansky made it 2-0 at 4:22, then Anton Blidh batted home a puck at 8:22 to make it 3-0. Brendan Brisson struck at 15:10 and 17:31 to balloon the lead to 5-0.

Casey Fitzgerald scored a five-on-three goal 7:35 into the third period, making it 6-0.

Spencer Martin picked up his second straight shutout at home, making 22 saves.

The sides combined for 212 penalty minutes, the most in a single Wolf Pack game this season.

Saturday, Mar. 7, 2026 - Vs. Hershey Bears (5-2 W): Andrew Cristall put the Bears ahead 6:52 into the game, potting his 13th goal of the season from the right-wing circle. The Wolf Pack rattled off four unanswered goals from there, however, taking control of an eventual 5-2 victory.

Fix-Wolansky evened the affair at 8:32, then Carey Terrance put the Pack ahead for good at 18:02 with his fourth goal of the season.

Terrance extended the lead to 3-1 just 1:28 into the middle frame, scoring a gorgeous goal off a feed from Aidan Thompson. His second strike of the night would stand as the game-winning tally.

Fix-Wolansky deflected his second goal of the game by Garin Bjorklund 10:04 into the third period, making it 4-1. The goal was Fix-Wolansky's fourth of the weekend and 23rd of the season.

Grant Cruikshank got the Bears within two off a turnover at 15:14, but it was too little too late for the visitors. Adam Sýkora hit an empty net at 17:36, cementing two key points for the Pack.

Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2026 - Vs. Cleveland Monsters (2-3 L): The Wolf Pack dropped a heartbreaker on Wednesday night, 3-2 to the visiting Cleveland Monsters.

Scott Morrow broke the ice 15:02 into the second period off an offensive zone faceoff win, but two quick goals from the Monsters had them ahead 2-1 through 40 minutes. Brendan Gaunce tied the game on the power play 16:21 into the second period, then Luca Del Bel Belluz put the Monsters ahead at 19:07 off a failed clearing attempt.

Morrow's second goal of the game tied the affair 15:33 into the third period. He banked a shot off Ivan Fedotov and in. The tie lasted just 2:14, however. A turnover behind the net by the Wolf Pack ended up on the stick of Gaunce. Gaunce centered to Zach Aston-Reese, who had a wide-open net to bury his fifth goal of the season into.

The Wolf Pack appeared to tie the game moments later, but after a lengthy review, the call on the ice was overturned.

The Week Ahead:

Friday, Mar. 13, 2026 - Vs. Cleveland Monsters (7:00 p.m.): The Wolf Pack and Monsters conclude their four-game season series on Friday night. The visiting team is 3-0-0-0 in the head-to-head matchup thus far.

The Wolf Pack are 2-1-0-0 against the Monsters after sweeping a back-to-back set in Ohio in late November. The Pack won 6-4 on Nov. 28, then stormed back with three third period goals to take a 3-2 decision on Nov. 29.

Fix-Wolansky leads the way for Hartford in the season series with three goals. Del Bel Belluz paces the Monsters with seven points (3 g, 4 a) through three contests.

Saturday, Mar. 14, 2026 - at Providence Bruins (7:05 p.m.): The Wolf Pack and Bruins meet for the ninth of ten times this season in Rhode Island on Saturday night. It'll be the fifth and final meeting at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.

The Bruins have won six of the first eight matchups, going 6-2-0-0. The Wolf Pack have points in four of the eight meetings, posting a record of 2-4-1-1.

The Wolf Pack are 1-2-1-0 in Providence this season. Their lone victory in the Rhode Island capital came on Feb. 22 by a final score of 5-2.

The Bruins collected the most recent meeting in Hartford on Mar. 4. Three unanswered goals helped the Bruins claim a 3-2 victory in regulation time. Matt Poitras scored the game-winning goal at 18:11 of the third period, completing the comeback.

Where To Watch & Listen:

You can watch both Wolf Pack games this weekend on AHLTV on FloHockey here!

Alex Thomas will have the call of the action on both days. 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starts 15 minutes prior to puck drop each day.

Both games can also be heard on Mixlr.

Quick Hits:

The Wolf Pack are 5-3-0-0 in their last eight games entering action this weekend.

Fix-Wolansky was named the AHL's 'Player of the Week' on Monday. He scored seven points (5 g, 2 a) in three games last week as the Wolf Pack went 2-1-0-0.

Now 22-28-4-2 on the season, the Wolf Pack sit in eighth place in the Atlantic Division with 50 points.

The Wolf Pack are four points back of the sixth-place Lehigh Valley Phantoms (54 pts) for the final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division.

The club is six points behind the fifth-place Bridgeport Islanders (56 pts). The Wolf Pack have a game-in-hand on the Islanders and they still play them three more times head-to-head.

The Wolf Pack are 2-2-0-0 on their current five-game homestand.







