Oesterle's OT Goal Leads Ads to Win

Published on March 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Jordan Oesterle scored the game-winning goal just seven seconds into overtime to guide the Admirals to a 2-1 win over Rockford on Wednesday night at historic Panther Arena.

The victory pushed the Admirals eight points clear of the sixth place IceHogs and Iowa Wild for the final playoff spot in the division. Milwaukee now has 53 points with 17 games remaining in the regular season.

With the game knotted at one after 60 minutes, Cole O'Hara pushed the puck over to Oesterle from a tied-up face-off and the two went in 2-on-1 into the Rockford zone. Oesterle held the puck long enough to freeze Rockford goalie Olivier Rodrigue and then fired a shot over his shoulder for the victory.

The goal for Oesterle was his sixth of the season and gave him 11 points in his past 11 contests. Matt Murray was impressive in net for the Admirals, stopping 28 shots, including all 12 he saw in the third period to earn his 15th win of the year.

Kalan Lind put the Ads up 1-0 with his second goal of the season at the 8:41 mark of the first period. The play began when Tanner Molendyk sent a pass from the left point to Lind stationed on the left post. His first shot was stopped by Rodrigue, but the rebound came right back to him and he flicked a backhand five-hole and into the net.

Rockford tied the score at one with a power-play marker from Kevin Lombardi with 9:17 remaining in the second period. The score would stay that way for the rest of regulation, setting the stage for Oesterle's heroics.

The Admirals now head out on a four-game roadtrip beginning Friday night at 6 pm CT against league-leading Grand Rapids. Their next home game is Saturday, March 21st at 6 pm against the Griffins.







