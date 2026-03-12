Austin Watson Recalled by Detroit

Published on March 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins forward Austin Watson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday recalled forward Austin Watson from the Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.

Watson, a 14-year veteran, has 20 points (11-9-20), 137 penalty minutes and a plus-two rating in 48 games with Grand Rapids this season. Last campaign, the Ann Arbor, Michigan, native competed in his first AHL All-Star Classic and totaled 42 points (19-23-42), 112 penalty minutes and a plus-10 rating in 60 regular-season games with the Griffins. Watson also collected three goals in 13 appearances with the Red Wings in 2024-25. Throughout parts of 11 NHL seasons since 2012-13, the 34-year-old has 121 points (63-58-121) and 722 penalty minutes in 528 games. In the AHL since the spring of 2011, Watson has 194 points (103-91-194), 338 penalty minutes and a plus-22 rating in 342 contests. Watson was the 18th overall pick by the Nashville Predators in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

