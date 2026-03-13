Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire Defenseman Ian Mitchell from Detroit Red Wings

Published on March 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired defenseman Ian Mitchell from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for forwards Michael Milne and Wojciech Stachowiak, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Mitchell will report to the Syracuse Crunch.

Mitchell, 27, has played in 45 games with the Griffins this season recording four goals and 16 assists to go along with a plus-27 rating. Last season, he skated in 47 games with the Providence Bruins, earning 27 points (4g, 23a), and 15 games with the Boston Bruins, tallying one assist.

The 6-foot, 195-pound blueliner has played in 201 career AHL games since 2020 with the Griffins, Bruins and Rockford IceHogs posting 113 points (27g, 86a) and a plus-51 rating. He has also skated in 110 career NHL games with the Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks earning four goals and 15 assists.

Prior to his professional career, Mitchell spent three seasons at the University of Denver from 2017 to 2020 recording 89 point (18g, 71a) and a plus-42 rating in 116 games.

Mitchell was selected by Chicago in the second round, 57th overall, at the 2017 NHL Draft.

