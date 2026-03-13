Senators Acquire Defenceman Samuel Bolduc from Los Angeles
Published on March 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Belleville Senators News Release
OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenceman Samuel Bolduc from the Los Angeles Kings.
In return, the Senators are sending the Kings forward Jan Jenik.
Bolduc, 25, is playing in his sixth professional season. He has collected 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) over 56 games played for the Kings' AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign, this season.Ã¯Â»Â¿
Originally drafted by the New York Islanders in the second round (57th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Bolduc has played in 52 NHL games with the Islanders, along with 267 American Hockey League games, suiting up for Ontario and for the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Over that span, the Laval, Quebec native has collected 113 points (33 goals, 80 assists).
At the junior level, Bolduc spent four seasons in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada and the Sherbrooke Phoenix.
Bolduc will be assigned to AHL and is expected to join the Belleville Sens in Hershey, potentially making his Sens debut this weekend, when the Sens visit the Bears at Giant Center.
