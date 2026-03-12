Vincent Leads Barracuda Past Gulls, 4-1

San Jose Barracuda forward Anthony Vincent shoots vs. the San Diego Gulls

SAN JOSE, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (34-16-2-2) scored three times in the second period and went on to defeat the San Diego Gulls (25-18-8-4), 4-1, on Wednesday night at Tech CU Arena. With the win, the Barracuda have now won four in a row, including four straight against Anaheim's affiliate.

After a scoreless opening period, the Barracuda broke the game open early in the second. At 3:49, Anthony Vincent (8) worked into the slot and snapped home a shot to make it 1-0. Just two minutes later, Oliver Wahlstrom (22) tipped a Filip Bystedt bid past Calle Clang and then poked in the loose puck behind the Gulls' netminder.

San Diego answered less than a minute later when Tristan Luneau (6) beat Laurent Brossoit at 6:47 to pull the Gulls within one. However, the Barracuda restored their two-goal advantage late in the period while shorthanded when Jimmy Huntington (13) finished off a Vincent broken-stick shot.

The Barracuda controlled the third period defensively before Bystedt (16) sealed the game with an empty-net goal at 18:09.

Brossoit stopped 33 of 34 shots to earn the win-his fifth in a row and 11th in 14 games since joining the team in January. Calle Clang made 28 saves on 31 shots for San Diego.

The Barracuda hit the road for a two-game series beginning Saturday in Tucson (7 p.m.) before returning to Tech CU Arena on Wed., Mar. 18 to take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds for Cuda Classroom Day. For tickets, visit SJBarracuda.com/tickets.

