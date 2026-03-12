Panthers Recall Mike Benning

Published on March 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Florida Panthers have recalled defenseman Mike Benning from the Checkers.

Benning, 24, has skated in all 56 games for Charlotte this season, scoring eight goals and adding 23 assists. The St. Albert, AB, native leads the Checkers in assists, ranking fifth on the team in points (31).

The right-handed defenseman is in his third pro season and has appeared in 182 AHL games, recording 89 points (26 goals, 63 assists). Benning has spent all his professional career in Charlotte; he has not yet made his NHL debut.

The Panthers selected Benning with the 95th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. Before joining the Checkers, Benning spent three seasons at the University of Denver, winning a national championship with the Pioneers in 2021-22.







American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.