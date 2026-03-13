Detroit Acquires Michael Milne and Wojciech Stachowiak from Tampa Bay
Published on March 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday acquired forwards Michael Milne and Wojciech Stachowiak (VOY-tehk sta-HOH-vee-ak) from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for defenseman Ian Mitchell. The Red Wings subsequently assigned Milne and Stachowiak to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Milne, a fourth-year pro, began the campaign with the Iowa Wild, showing five points (2-3-5), 14 penalty minutes and a minus-11 rating in 15 games. On Dec. 28, the 23-year-old was traded to Tampa Bay's organization and appeared in 19 outings with the Syracuse Crunch, totaling one assist, 18 penalty minutes and a minus-two rating. Milne has spent five seasons in the AHL since 2022-23 and has notched 66 points (32-34-66), 122 penalty minutes and a minus-35 rating in 191 games. Last season, he posted career-high numbers in goals (15), points (26), penalty minutes (44) and games played (60) with Iowa and made his NHL debut with the Minnesota Wild. The Abbotsford, British Columbia, native was the 89th overall pick by Minnesota in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.
Stachowiak, a sixth-year pro, is in his first AHL season and produced 17 points (9-8-17), 28 penalty minutes and a minus-six rating in 38 games with the Syracuse Crunch. The 26-year-old also competed for Team Germany at the 2026 Winter Olympics and totaled one assist, two penalty minutes and a plus-two rating in two games. Stachowiak has suited up for Team Germany at the last three World Championships, showing a combined 21 points (7-14-21) in 25 outings and winning a silver medal in 2023. From 2019-25, Stachowiak played for ERC Ingolstadt in the top pro league in Germany (DEL). During his time in the DEL, he amassed 104 points (42-62-104) in 239 regular-season games. Stachowiak played collegiately at Michigan State University from 2018-20 and registered five points (4-1-5) in 40 career contests.
Mitchell had 20 points (2-12-14), 10 penalty minutes, and a plus-27 rating in 45 games with the Griffins this season. His plus-27 rating is tied for fourth in the AHL and second among league defensemen. In five AHL seasons since 2020-21, Mitchell has 113 points (27-86-113), 74 penalty minutes and a plus-51 rating in 201 regular-season games. The 27-year-old also has 19 points (4-15-19), 34 penalty minutes and a minus-17 rating in 110 NHL games since 2020-21.
