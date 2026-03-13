Wranglers Look to Even Double Header against Firebirds
Published on March 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
Calgary will look to bounce back when they face Coachella Valley again on March 8 at 4 p.m. MT following a 4-2 loss at Acrisure Arena the night before.
The Firebirds opened the scoring in the first period when Logan Morrison struck despite the Wranglers controlling much of the play and outshooting the hosts 13-5 in the opening frame.
Coachella Valley extended their lead in the second with goals from Jani Nyman and Jagger Firkus, but Calgary pushed back with a strong response.
Lucas Ciona got the Wranglers on the board after capitalizing on a breakaway, and Dryden Hunt followed up with a quick release from the right circle off a feed from Clark Bishop to cut the deficit to one.
However, Coachella Valley regained its two-goal cushion in the third when Gustav Olofsson found the back of the net, setting the stage for a quick rematch between the two.
Calgary welcomed a new face in the lineup on Saturday night.
Forward Brennan Othmann made his Wranglers debut after being acquired in the March 6 deal that sent Jacob Battaglia to the New York Rangers organization.
Othmann arrives with momentum, posting eight points in his last 10 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack before joining Calgary.
The Other Side
Coachella Valley enters the matchup pushing to climb into the top four of the Pacific Division and secure home-ice advantage for the playoffs.
The Firebirds currently sit fifth, five points back of the Bakersfield Condors.
Morrison was a key driver in Saturday's win, opening the scoring and adding two assists in the 4-2 victory, continuing to be a threat for the Firebirds.
