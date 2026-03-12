Gulls Drop 4-1 Decision to San Jose

San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls fell 4-1 to the San Jose Barracuda Wednesday night at Tech CU Arena. The Gulls' record now stands at 25-19-8-4.

Tristan Luneau moved his point streak to five games with his sixth goal of the season. Luneau has tallied 2-5=7 points in that span and 6-19=25 points overall this season.

Ryan Carpenter earned an assist, his 21st of the season, to give him 2-2=4 points in his last two games and 5-5=10 points in his last 10.

Justin Bailey picked up his 13th assist of the campaign.

Calle Clang stopped 28-of-31 shots.

The Gulls return to Pechanga Arena to start a four-game home-and-home series with the Colorado Eagles beginning Friday night (7 p.m. PDT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Right wing Matthew Phillips

On tonight's loss to San Jose

Honestly, it's a disappointing loss. I think we did a lot of things pretty well. I think we generated a lot of really good chances, and we kind of just let one mistake snowball into multiple and before we know it, we're chasing the game. So, it's disappointing.

On Tristan Luneau

I mean, he's a huge, huge part of our back end, and he can create things out of nothing. He's a weapon back there, so for him to be good offensively is huge for our team.

On facing Colorado this weekend

It's no secret those are going to be massive games and extremely challenging. I think we're ready for it, and we kind of just need to take our licks from this one and come out with a ton of energy in a big couple games at home.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On tonight's loss to San Jose

First period is pretty tight, probably evenly played. I think both teams had a breakaway. Both teams had some great chances, and then we end up falling asleep for a moment in the second period. They score on back-to-back shifts and then you're excited about the response, we were able to score right away. Obviously, before they even got their two goals, I thought we were carrying a lot of the play, and we were playing the way that we want to, and it was generating some stuff for us. But then it felt like maybe their shorthanded goal took some life from us, and we still were to create chances, but not converting those, that was a big deal. And then they played on top of us in the third and it was tough to create.

On Tristan Luneau

Well, he's more than capable of producing offense. He moves pucks efficiently and gets them through, he defends with purpose, and he finds himself with the puck a lot. He's got more than enough ability to make things happen.

On how the team will prepare to play Colorado

I think same process. You're always looking for opportunities for growth. There was good in this game as well. Obviously, you look at the result, you're disappointed and you feel empty, but there was a lot better than it was one week ago in this building. I just think that we're going to have to find some positives here now.







