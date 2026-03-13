Firebirds Acquire Forward Cooper Marody from Lehigh Valley Phantoms
Published on March 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, announced today that the team has acquired forward Cooper Marody from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms via trade in exchange for future considerations.
Marody has 25 points (8 goals, 17 assists) in 41 games this season for the Phantoms and was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the sixth round (158th) in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. The Brighton, Michigan native began his professional career with the Bakersfield Condors before making his National Hockey League debut with the Edmonton Oilers during the 2018-19 season.
Over an eight-year career, Marody has totaled 297 points (110 goals, 187 assists) in 344 American Hockey League games played and holds a +29 rating. Prior to turning pro, Marody was a point-per-game player at the University of Michigan over three collegiate seasons. Marody played junior hockey in the United States Hockey League and helped lead the Sioux Falls Stampede to a Clark Cup Championship in 2015.
Next Game:
The Firebirds host the Ontario Reign for Fuego's Birthday, presented by LiUNA, on Friday, March 13th! Join the hottest mascot in the AHL and his mascot friends for a night of fun at Acrisure Arena. Get mascot autographs on the plaza beginning at 5:30 p.m. followed by puck drop at 7 p.m.!
