Firebirds Best Condors in Shootout, 3-2

Published on March 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds defeated the Bakersfield Condors in shootout by the final score of 3-2. Tyson Jugnauth and Jani Nyman scored in regulation for the Firebirds while J.R. Avon and Eduard Sale each netted shootout goals to help Coachella Valley get back in the win column in the eighth and final regular season game against Bakersfield.

The Firebirds wasted no time in scoring the game's first goal as Tyson Jugnauth's shot from the left point hit the post and deflected off a Condors defenseman into the net. The goal was Jugnauth's seventh of the season with the assists belonging to Kaden Hammell and Mitchell Stephens at:21. Coachella Valley extended their lead on a Jani Nyman wrister that beat Bakersfield's Matt Tomkins over the shoulder for his 16th of the year. Jagger Firkus earned the lone assist on the sharp angle goal at 6:10.

Bakersfield netted a powerplay goal in the second period to pull within one as James Hamblin beat Nikke Kokko at 14:27. The Condors tied the game at 4:18 of the third period on a redirection from Isaac Howard.

Coachella Valley was outshot 15-2 in the third period and did not register a shot on goal until the 17:23 mark of the frame. The Firebirds withstood the Condors pressure and forced overtime. The extra session did not decide a winner, so a shootout was needed to determine who took home the second point.

Nikke Kokko stopped both Condors attempts while J.R. Avon and Eduard Sale each netted goals helping the Firebirds to their 28th win of the season. The Firebirds are 4-0 in the shootout this year.

Kokko finished the game with 35 saves in his 12th win of the season. The Firebirds were outshot by the Condors 37-30. Coachella Valley finished the game 0-for-2 on the powerplay and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill. With the win, the Firebirds' record improves to 28-19-5-0.

THREE STARS:

3.) Jani Nyman (CV) - Nyman scored his 16th goal of the season in the team's win and now has goals in eight of his last ten games played.

2.) J.R. Avon (CV) - Avon scored the first goal of the shootout, which turned out to be the game-winner.

1.) Nikke Kokko (CV) - Kokko made 35 saves in his first home game since January 10th, including 14 saves on 15 shots in the third period.

The Firebirds travel to face the Silver Knights in Henderson on Wednesday, March 4th. Puck drop from Lee's Family Forum is set for 7:00 p.m. PT.

Next Home Game!

The Firebirds gear up for a pair of games against the Calgary Wranglers on Saturday, March 7th for Pucks-N-Pints, presented by Michelob Ultra at 6:00 p.m. followed by Sunday, March 8th for Teachers Appreciation Night, presented by the Walter Clark Legal Group at 3:00 p.m. Get tickets for just $20.06 with the Gold Medal Seats offer! Use the code "GOLD" on Ticketmaster and CVFirebirds.com.







American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.