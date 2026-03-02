Milwaukee Rallies Late for OT Victory

Published on March 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (24-19-5-1) fell to the Milwaukee Admirals (22-22-4-3), dropping a 4-3 overtime decision at UW-M Panther Arena on Sunday. They were coming off a 6-2 loss to Milwaukee on Saturday.

The Moose outshot the Admirals 16-9 in the opening 20 minutes, but Thomas Milic in the Manitoba net and Matthew Murray in the Milwaukee goal were perfect. Each side had an opportunity on the power play and matched for 13 penalty minutes, but neither club could break the deadlock. Dawson Barteaux and Dylan Anhorn led the way with three shots each for Manitoba.

Dylan Moulton put the Moose on the board early in the second. In his third career AHL game, Moulton followed up his own rebound and sent a shot toward the front of the net from below the goal line. It banked off the skates of Murray and into the Milwaukee goal to give Manitoba a 1-0 edge. Reid Schaefer tied the game for Milwaukee at 5:56 with a chance off the rush. The Moose were forced to kill off a Milwaukee five-on-three power play opportunity, and about three minutes later, Manitoba regained the lead. Mason Shaw's shot hit the post and came to a rest behind Murray, where Phil Di Giuseppe tapped it into the goal, giving the Moose a 2-1 edge into the locker room.

Midway through the third, Nikita Chibrikov slotted a puck into the back of the net after it bounced off the end wall, giving Manitoba a 3-1 edge. With under three and a half minutes to go, Milwaukee cut it to 3-2 courtesy of David Edstrom, and Fedor Svechkov tied the game at 17:48, setting up overtime. Manitoba had control of the puck for the first minute, but couldn't find a winner. Schaefer played the role of hero for the Admirals, completing the comeback by beating Milic up high, giving Milwaukee a 4-3 victory.

Quotable

Moose defenceman Dylan Moulton (click for full interview)

"We kinda lost how we were playing. We were taking it to them; I think it was our game to lose. Unfortunately, they scored on some of their chances, and we were on the bad side of it."

Statbook

Nikita Chibrikov scored a pair of points (1G, 1A)

Brayden Yager has two points in his past two games (1G, 1A)

Phil Di Giuseppe scored his second goal in his past three games

The Moose penalty kill was perfect on four opportunities

Prepared by Frankie Benvenuti







American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.