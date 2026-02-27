Moose Recall Chase Yoder from Norfolk
Published on February 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose announced today the team recalled forward Chase Yoder from the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals.
Yoder, 23, has 29 points (17G, 12A) in 37 games with Norfolk this season, including 22 points (14G, 8A) over his past 19 outings. He also picked up one assist in eight games with the Moose. Yoder previously played five campaigns at Providence College, accumulating 62 points (32G, 30A) across a program-record 172 NCAA games. The Fairview, Texas native was a sixth round (170th overall) draft choice of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2020 NHL Draft.
Chase Yoder
Forward
Born May 28, 2002 - Fairview, Texas
Height 5.11 - Weight 201 - Shoots L
Chase Yoder Player Stats (Courtesy of Elite Prospects)
The Moose continue their three-game road trip against the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday. Coverage on cjob.com, the Winnipeg Jets App and AHLTV on FloHockey begins at 5:45 p.m. CT.
Never miss a moment of the action by adding the 2025-26 schedule to your calendar.
American Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2026
- Moose Recall Chase Yoder from Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Series Preview- Tucson Roadrunners at San Jose Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hartford Wolf Pack Loan Forward Sullivan Mack to ECHL's Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- 2026 Phantoms Cup Begins Next Week - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- New York Rangers Assign F Brett Berard to Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Capitals Loan Sonny Milano to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Final Winning Wednesday on Tap for Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- San Diego Gulls Recall Coulson Pitre and Roman Kinal from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 18 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Roadrunners Rally Late, Beat Gulls 2-1 in OT to Open Road Trip - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tucson Tips Gulls in OT - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Roll Wranglers, 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Bruins Withstand Phantoms Rally - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Condors Score Four Unanswered to Defeat Colorado 4-3 in OT - Colorado Eagles
- Condors Rally on Ranch for Overtime Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Griffins Record Point, Fall in Overtime 3-2 to Moose - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Overtime Shortie Lifts Moose at Grand Rapids - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.