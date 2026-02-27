Moose Recall Chase Yoder from Norfolk

Published on February 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose announced today the team recalled forward Chase Yoder from the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals.

Yoder, 23, has 29 points (17G, 12A) in 37 games with Norfolk this season, including 22 points (14G, 8A) over his past 19 outings. He also picked up one assist in eight games with the Moose. Yoder previously played five campaigns at Providence College, accumulating 62 points (32G, 30A) across a program-record 172 NCAA games. The Fairview, Texas native was a sixth round (170th overall) draft choice of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Chase Yoder

Forward

Born May 28, 2002 - Fairview, Texas

Height 5.11 - Weight 201 - Shoots L

Chase Yoder Player Stats (Courtesy of Elite Prospects)

The Moose continue their three-game road trip against the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday. Coverage on cjob.com, the Winnipeg Jets App and AHLTV on FloHockey begins at 5:45 p.m. CT.

Never miss a moment of the action by adding the 2025-26 schedule to your calendar.







American Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.