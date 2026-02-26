Final Winning Wednesday on Tap for Griffins

Published on February 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







Wednesday, March 4, 2026 vs. Rockford IceHogs

Winning Wednesday presented by Gun Lake Casino Resort

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Winning Wednesdays: Presented by Gun Lake Casino Resort, every time the Griffins win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday game. If the Griffins win on March 4, fans can redeem their ticket stub for a free ticket to the Grand Rapids Rise match on March 25. To redeem a Winning Wednesday ticket, please visit the box office following the Winning Wednesday game, The Zone during normal business hours, or the Van Andel Arena box office prior to the next Wednesday game beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans who exchange their Winning Wednesday ticket at The Zone on a non-game day will receive 20% off the purchase of one regular price item (excluding CCM jerseys). One discount per person present. The first 1,000 fans in attendance on Wednesday games will also receive a free t-shirt courtesy of Gun Lake Casino Resort.

Library Nights: For all Wednesday and Sunday games, fans can present their Grand Rapids Public Library card or Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $18 (regularly $24), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $21 (regularly $27), or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $25 (regularly $30). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability.

Pepsi Reading Goals: Children with Griff's Reading Goals bookmarks who have completed the required three hours of reading can redeem their bookmark for two free Upper Level tickets to this game.

Click here to view all of the season-long offers.







American Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.