Bojangles Game Preview: February 27 at Springfield
Published on February 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!
WATCH HERE
After rallying for a point in Bridgeport, the Checkers are quickly turning their attention to a two-game set in Springfield against the Thunderbirds.
THE MATCHUP
Record/Standings
CLT - 29-17-4-0 (3rd Atlantic)
SPR - 20-25-4-2 (7th Atlantic)
Power Play / Penalty Kill
CLT - 17.1% (23rd) / 84.8% (4th)
SPR - 20.5% (t-10th) / 81.2% (t-17th)
Offense / Defense
CLT - 3.36 GF/Game (7th) / 2.78 GA/Game (8th)
SPR - 2.71 GF/Game (27th) / 3.61 GA/Game (30th)
Head-To-Head
5-1-0-0
THE STORYLINES
PREVIOUSLY ON
This weekend marks the final two meetings between the Checkers and Thunderbirds this season, with the Checkers earning the victory in five of the previous six matchups. The most recent two tilts were some of Charlotte's most lopsided of the season, as they hammered Springfield by an identical 8-2 score on consecutive nights in mid January.
Heading into the weekend, six different Charlotte skaters are averaging over a point per game against the Thunderbirds this season - Jack Devine (nine points in six games), Wilmer Skoog (seven in six), Ben Steeves (seven in six), Gracyn Sawchyn (five in four), Robert Mastrosimone (four in three) and Jack Studnicka (two in one).
BENNING STAYS HOT
With another helper in Wednesday's contest, Mike Benning has found the score sheet in six of the last eight games. The blue liner's heater goes beyond that even, as his 15 points in 18 games since Jan. 10 are more than all but two defensemen in the AHL over that stretch of time.
STRINGING THEM TOGETHER
Despite dropping Wednesday's tilt in overtime, the Checkers have an opportunity over the weekend to extend their current two-game point streak. The team has not earned standings points in consecutive games during the month of February, with their most recent hot run standing as an eight-game point streak across January.
THE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Charlotte
Mike Benning - 6 points in last 6 games
Nate Smith - 5 points in last 4 games
Robert Mastrosimone - 2 points in last 2 games
Springfield
Hugh McGing - 5 points in last 5 games
Juraj Pekarcik - 6 points in last 5 games
Dillon Dube - 6 points in last 4 games
THE INFO
Both of this weekend's game are available to stream via AHLTV on FloHockey!
Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on the Checkers App or online.
