San Diego Gulls Recall Coulson Pitre and Roman Kinal from Tulsa
Published on February 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled forward Coulson Pitre and defenseman Roman Kinal from Tulsa (ECHL).
Pitre, 21 (12/13/2004), has appeared in 11 games this season for San Diego totaling 1-1=2 points. In 26 games for Tulsa this season, Pitre collected 5-16=21 points. At the time of his recall, his 16 assists pace all Tulsa skaters. He tallied 3-13=16 points in 61 games for the Gulls in 2024-25.
The Newmarket, Ontario native registered 75-84=159 points with a +22 rating in 166 career OHL games with Flint from 2021-24. He was named to the OHL First All-Rookie Team in 2021-22 after collecting 23-21=44 points with a +11 rating in 52 games with the Firebirds. He also scored 9-6=15 points with a +9 rating in 24 OHL Playoff contests.
Kinal, 27 (7/20/98), appeared in three games with San Diego this season, posting a +2 rating. He has skated in 27 games with Tulsa this season, earning 2-7=9 points with 45 penalty minutes (PIM) and a +8 rating. He appeared in 36 games for San Diego in 2024-25, tallying 1-1=2 points with 25 PIM. He scored his first career AHL goal Nov. 23, 2024 vs. Ontario. The 6-2, 190-pound defenseman also recorded 1-7=8 points, six PIM and a +13 rating in 17 games for Tulsa in 2024-25. He skated in six ECHL playoff games for the Oilers, collecting two assists (0-2=2).
The Waterford, Mich. native skated in 22 games with the San Jose Barracuda in 2023-24, earning one assist (0-1=1) and 39 PIM. He also recorded 7-11=18 points with 34 PIM in 45 games for the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL. He made his professional debut in 2022-23, skating in six games for the Barracuda.
American Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2026
- 2026 Phantoms Cup Begins Next Week - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- New York Rangers Assign F Brett Berard to Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Capitals Loan Sonny Milano to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Final Winning Wednesday on Tap for Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- San Diego Gulls Recall Coulson Pitre and Roman Kinal from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 18 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Roadrunners Rally Late, Beat Gulls 2-1 in OT to Open Road Trip - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tucson Tips Gulls in OT - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Roll Wranglers, 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Bruins Withstand Phantoms Rally - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Condors Score Four Unanswered to Defeat Colorado 4-3 in OT - Colorado Eagles
- Condors Rally on Ranch for Overtime Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Griffins Record Point, Fall in Overtime 3-2 to Moose - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Overtime Shortie Lifts Moose at Grand Rapids - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.