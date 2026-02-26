San Diego Gulls Recall Coulson Pitre and Roman Kinal from Tulsa

Published on February 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled forward Coulson Pitre and defenseman Roman Kinal from Tulsa (ECHL).

Pitre, 21  (12/13/2004), has appeared in 11 games this season for San Diego totaling 1-1=2 points. In 26 games for Tulsa this season, Pitre collected 5-16=21 points. At the time of his recall, his 16 assists pace all Tulsa skaters. He tallied 3-13=16 points in 61 games for the Gulls in 2024-25. 

The Newmarket, Ontario native registered 75-84=159 points with a +22 rating in 166 career OHL games with Flint from 2021-24.  He  was named to the OHL First All-Rookie Team  in 2021-22  after collecting 23-21=44 points with a +11 rating in 52 games with the Firebirds. He also scored 9-6=15 points with a +9 rating in 24 OHL Playoff contests.  

Kinal, 27 (7/20/98), appeared in three games with San Diego this season, posting a +2 rating. He has skated in 27 games with Tulsa this season, earning 2-7=9 points with 45 penalty minutes (PIM) and a +8 rating. He appeared in 36 games for San Diego in 2024-25, tallying 1-1=2 points with 25 PIM. He scored his first career AHL goal Nov. 23, 2024 vs. Ontario. The 6-2, 190-pound defenseman also recorded 1-7=8 points, six PIM and a +13 rating in 17 games for Tulsa in 2024-25. He skated in six ECHL playoff games for the Oilers, collecting two assists (0-2=2).

The Waterford, Mich. native skated in 22 games with the San Jose Barracuda in 2023-24, earning one assist (0-1=1) and 39 PIM. He also recorded 7-11=18 points with 34 PIM in 45 games for the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL. He made his professional debut in 2022-23, skating in six games for the Barracuda.







American Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.