Hartford Wolf Pack Loan Forward Sullivan Mack to ECHL's Bloomington Bison
Published on February 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has loaned forward Sullivan Mack to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison
Mack, 25, has scored 25 points (11 g, 14 a) in 36 games this season as a rookie with the Bison. The native of Anchorage, AK, has also appeared in one game with the Wolf Pack this season.
Prior to signing with the Wolf Pack, Mack appeared in 106 games over four seasons with Cornell University. As a member of the Big Red, Mack recorded 53 points (23 g, 30 a).
Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2025-26 season are powered by Verizon.
American Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2026
