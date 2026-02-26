Hartford Wolf Pack Loan Forward Sullivan Mack to ECHL's Bloomington Bison

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has loaned forward Sullivan Mack to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison

Mack, 25, has scored 25 points (11 g, 14 a) in 36 games this season as a rookie with the Bison. The native of Anchorage, AK, has also appeared in one game with the Wolf Pack this season.

Prior to signing with the Wolf Pack, Mack appeared in 106 games over four seasons with Cornell University. As a member of the Big Red, Mack recorded 53 points (23 g, 30 a).

