Roadrunners Rally Late, Beat Gulls 2-1 in OT to Open Road Trip

Published on February 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SAN DIEGO, CA - The Tucson Roadrunners (23-19-8-0) opened their six-game road trip with a 2-1 overtime victory over the San Diego Gulls (23-16-7-4) on Wednesday night at Pechanga Arena.

San Diego's Ryan Carpenter opened the scoring just under five minutes into the second period, but Tucson answered late in the third when Michal Kunc found the back of the net at 16:26 to force overtime.

Scott Perunovich completed the comeback 1:16 into the extra session, sealing the Roadrunners' overtime win.

Three Roadrunners defensemen recorded points, including Perunovich, Max Szuber and Robbie Russo. Kevin Rooney and Daniil But also chipped in offensively with an assist each.

Goaltender Jaxson Stauber turned in a strong performance, stopping 23 of 24 shots to earn his ninth victory of the season.

With the win, Tucson extended its points cushion to four over Henderson and Calgary for the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division and moved within three points of sixth-place San Diego.

TEAM NOTES

Tucson has played 19 overtime games this season, tied for the second-most in the AHL, and owns a 11-0-8-0 record in extra time.

The Roadrunners are 8-3-0-0 in their last 11 road games, dating back to 1/2 at CGY, and 12-8-2-0 overall this season.

Tucson improved to 2-0-0-0 at Pechanga Arena this season, with both victories coming in extra time, including a 4-3 shootout win on Jan. 28.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Scott Perunovich extended his season-high goal streak to three games dating back to 2/7 at CGY (3-0-3 in that span) and his season-best point streak to five games dating back to 1/31 vs. COL, totaling five points (3g, 2a) during the run.

Wednesday's goal marked Perunovich's second game-winning overtime goal in his last three games dating back to 2/7 at CGY.

Perunovich now has two game-winning overtime goals this season, tied for the most among all AHL defensemen.

Tallying his fourth goal of the season, Michal Kunc scored in just his second game back from injury after being sidelined for the last two months.

With the primary assist on Michal Kunc's game-tying goal in the third period, Max Szuber now has five assists in his last six games dating back to 2/6 at CGY.

With the secondary assist on Michal Kunc's game-tying goal in the third period, Robbie Russo now has two assists in his last three games dating back to 2/21 vs ONT.

With the primary on Scott Perunovich's game-winning goal in overtime, Rooney now has points in back-to-back games (1-1-2 in that stretch) and has seven points (3g, 4a) in his last six games dating back to 2/7 at CGY.

With the secondary assist on Scott Perunovich's game-winning goal in overtime, rookie Daniil But extended his point streak to three games (1-2-3 in that span) and now has seven points (2g, 5a) in his last eight games dating back to 11/23 vs. COL.

Tucson's Montana Onyebuchi drops the gloves with San Diego's Travis Howe late in the second period. (Photo / San Diego Gulls)

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

The Roadrunners nearly opened the scoring just 1:04 into the game as Kevin Rooney and Noel Nordh created chaos in front of the San Diego crease, but Gulls goaltender Cale Clang turned aside multiple Grade-A chances with his left pad.

San Diego responded and controlled the pace with extended offensive-zone pressure, but Roadrunners netminder Jaxson Stauber kept the game scoreless with a sharp toe-pad save on Cal Burke at the 7:05 mark.

Tucson's penalty kill was tested early and answered the call, limiting the Gulls to just two shots across two power-play opportunities.

Midway through the opening frame, San Diego held a 7-4 edge in shots as the physical play ramped up at both ends of the ice. Stauber continued to stand tall in the closing minutes, turning aside several quality looks from Tristan Luneau and Justin Bailey.

After one period, the teams were scoreless, with the Gulls holding an 11-5 advantage in shots.

SECOND PERIOD

San Diego broke the scoreless tie five minutes into the second period as Ryan Carpenter beat Stauber over the shoulder from the top of the crease to give the Gulls a 1-0 lead. Justin Bailey set up the goal with a backhand feed from the goal line.

Tucson struggled to generate momentum on the power play midway through the frame, managing just one shot on goal through the 10-minute mark.

Moments after the Roadrunners' man advantage expired, Stauber came up big again, denying Sasha Pastujov with a paddle save at 10:51 to keep the deficit at one.

The physical play escalated late in the period when Montana Onyebuchi and Travis Howe squared off at center ice at the 17:39 mark, exchanging heavy punches before being separated.

After two periods, Tucson trailed San Diego 1-0.

THIRD PERIOD

The Roadrunners nearly tied the game just before the five-minute mark on a three-on-one rush, but Ben McCartney's backdoor feed to Onyebuchi was turned aside by Clang's left pad to keep San Diego ahead 1-0.

Tucson continued to press throughout the opening half of the period, generating several quality chances but unable to solve Clang. The Roadrunners earned their second power-play opportunity of the night just past the 10-minute mark, but again came up empty.

The breakthrough finally came at 16:26, when Michal Kunc buried a one-timer to tie the game at 1-1. Max Szuber set up the goal with a crisp pass from the blue line, and Kunc lifted the puck over Clang's right pad.

The teams were knotted at one at the end of regulation, forcing overtime.

OVERTIME

Scott Perunovich sealed the victory for the Roadrunners as he fired a shot with no defenders infront of him and beat Clang low left pad just 1:13 into overtime.

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners continue their six-game road trip with a two-game set against the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday and Sunday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. AZT on Saturday and 6 p.m. AZT on Sunday. Fans can listen live on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app and watch on AHLtv on FloHockey.







