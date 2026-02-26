Barracuda Roll Wranglers, 4-2

Published on February 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release









San Jose Barracuda forward Donavan Houle (right) vs. the Calgary Wranglers

Calgary, AB - The San Jose Barracuda (30-15-2-2) defeated the Calgary Wranglers (19-22-10-2), 4-2, on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Saddledome, earning their second straight win in Calgary. With the victory, the Barracuda wrapped up the season-series with the Flames' affiliate going 7-0-1-0 and 4-0 on the road.

San Jose jumped out to an early lead in the first period despite facing early penalty trouble. Patrick Giles (6) opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal at 4:00, finishing off a two-on-one. Mattias Havelid (4) doubled the advantage at 7:12, ripping home a shot from the right circle. The goals came on the Barracuda's first two shots of the game.

Calgary responded in the second. Aydar Suniev (12) cut the deficit in half with a power-play goal at 4:25, and Ryan Chyzowski (1) evened the game at 8:07. The tie was short-lived, as Oliver Wahlstrom (19) restored the Barracuda lead just 25 seconds later, lifting in a shot over the pad of Ivan Prosvetov from just beyond the blue paint.

San Jose added insurance early in the final frame when Egor Afanasyev (11) drove the net and finished a feed from Kasper Halttunen at 2:14.

Gabriel Carriere made 22 saves in the win as the Barracuda outshot the Wranglers 38-24.

Afanasyev recorded a goal and an assist, while Jimmy Huntington and Igor Chernyshov each notched two assists.

The Barracuda return to Tech CU Arena on Sat, Feb. 28 (6 p.m.) to take on the Tucson Roadrunners for Canadian Beach Party Night. For tickets, go to sjbarracuda.com.

