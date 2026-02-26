2026 Phantoms Cup Begins Next Week

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are proud to welcome back the Phantoms Cup Scholastic Hockey Championships to PPL Center from March 2-11.

Now in its fifth season at PPL Center, the annual postseason showcase highlights the very best from the Lehigh Valley Scholastic Hockey League (LVSHL). Student-athletes from across the region will compete for the prestigious Phantoms Cup in four divisions: Elementary, Middle School, Junior Varsity, and Varsity.

The tournament continues to shine a spotlight on the passion, pride, and sportsmanship that make scholastic hockey in the Lehigh Valley special, as teams battle for local bragging rights and championship honors in a professional backdrop at PPL Center.

Thanks to the support of presenting partner PenTeleData, the Phantoms Cup once again remains a FREE event for fans, families, and the community to enjoy over two exciting weeks of championship action.

Last season, history was made as Bethlehem captured its first-ever Varsity Division title, while Northampton completed a dominant year by earning championships in the Elementary, Middle School, and Junior Varsity divisions.

With the puck ready to drop on another thrilling edition of the Phantoms Cup, teams will once again chase scholastic hockey's ultimate local prize in front of friends, family, and the Lehigh Valley community.

The full schedule for this season is as follows:

Monday, March 2

6:00pm - Elementary Division (#2 seed vs. #3 seed)

7:15pm - Elementary Division (#1 seed vs. #4 seed)

8:30pm - Varsity Division (#1 Northampton vs. #4 Parkland)

Wednesday, March 4

6:00pm - Middle School Division (#2 Emmaus vs. #3 Nazareth)

7:15pm - Middle School Division (#1 Northampton vs. #4 Parkland)

8:30pm - Varsity Division (#2 Saints vs. #3 Emmaus)

Thursday, March 5

6:00pm - Junior Varsity Division Championship (#1 Northampton vs. #2 Easton)

7:30pm - Junior Varsity Division Consolation (#3 Parkland vs. #4 Emmaus)

9:00pm - Varsity Division Championship, Game 1 (Best of 3)

Monday, March 9

6:00pm - Elementary Division Championship

7:15pm - Middle School Division Championship

8:30pm - Varsity Division Championship, Game 2 (Best of 3)

Wednesday, March 11

7:00pm - Varsity Division Championship, Game 3 (if necessary)*

Phantoms Cup Champions by year:

2022: Parkland (E), Emmaus (MS), Northampton (JV)

2023: Parkland (E), Emmaus (MS), Northampton (JV), Northampton (V)

2024: Northampton (E), Northampton (MS), Emmaus (JV), Northampton (V)

2025: Northampton (E), Northampton (MS), Northampton (JV), Bethlehem (V)

For more details on this season's tournament and recaps from previous years, visit: https://www.phantomshockey.com/phantoms-cup/.







