Griffins Record Point, Fall in Overtime 3-2 to Moose

Published on February 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Despite extending their point streak to seven games, the Grand Rapids Griffins fell 3-2 in overtime to the Manitoba Moose on Wednesday at Van Andel Arena.

To clinch a playoff berth, the Griffins need one point, and they have earned at least a point in 9 of their last 10 outings. Grand Rapids' 40-7-3-1 (84 pts.) record remained at the top of the league, and its home record moved to 21-5-2-0. Amadeus Lombardi potted his 20th assist of the season to extend his point streak to three, and owns six points (3-3-6) in his last three contests. Michael Brandsegg-Nygard tallied two goals, while Sebastian Cossa recorded 35 saves and sits at 23-4-3.

Just 2:08 into the opening period, Dominik Shine tapped the puck from the high slot to Lombardi in the right circle, and he snapped it at Thomas Milic, who gloved the Griffins' best chance. Manitoba grabbed a 1-0 edge when Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Samuel Fagemo flew down on a 2-on-0, and Fagemo burried one past Cossa's left side with 7:28 to go.

Shine backhanded the puck to Brandsegg-Nygard, who fired the first chance from the left hashes, and potted the rebound on the doorstep 3:43 into the second frame to tie the contest at 1-1. The Moose reclaimed a one-goal advantage when Isaak Phillips ripped it from the left circle, and poked his second opportunity past Cossa's right skate with 9:46 remaining. Grand Rapids tied it on the power play when Jakub Rychlovsky knocked the puck to Brandsegg-Nygard in the right circle, and he sent a wrister in at 13:03.

Grand Rapids began the final slate by killing off a five-minute major that spilled over from the second. Cossa came up clutch with 3:19 on the clock, when he made a kick save on an attempt from Mason Shaw in the right circle, and smothered it to keep Manitoba from reclaiming a lead, pushing the game to overtime.

Phil Di Giuseppe forced a turnover at center ice while shorthanded, carried it down on a breakaway and punched the puck between Cossa's pads, ultimately handing the Griffins a 3-2 overtime loss.

Notes

Grand Rapids went 3-for-4 on its league-leading penalty kill, and 1-for-2 on the power play.

Manitoba 1 1 0 1 - 3

Grand Rapids 0 2 0 0 - 2

1st Period-1, Manitoba, Fagemo 14 (Anderson-Dolan), 12:32. Penalties-Lombardi Gr (high-sticking), 17:30.

2nd Period-2, Grand Rapids, Brandsegg-Nygård 11 (Shine, Buium), 3:43. 3, Manitoba, Phillips 5 10:14. 4, Grand Rapids, Brandsegg-Nygård 12 (Rychlovský, Lombardi), 13:03 (PP). Penalties-Shaw Mb (holding), 0:27; Barteaux Mb (delay of game), 5:00; Phillips Mb (holding), 11:46; Shine Gr (major - boarding), 15:10.

3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties

OT Period-5, Manitoba, Di Giuseppe 9 2:21 (SH). Penalties-served by Lambert Mb (too many men - bench minor), 1:03.

Shots on Goal-Manitoba 14-16-7-1-38. Grand Rapids 6-11-9-1-27.

Power Play Opportunities-Manitoba 0 / 2; Grand Rapids 1 / 3.

Goalies-Manitoba, Milic 12-6-3 (27 shots-25 saves). Grand Rapids, Cossa 23-4-3 (38 shots-35 saves).

A-6,816

Three Stars

1. MB Di Giuseppe (overtime-winner) 2. GR Brandsegg-Nygard (two goals) 3. MB Phillips (goal)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 40-7-3-1 (84 pts.) / Fri., Feb. 27 vs. Iowa 7 p.m.

Manitoba: 24-18-4-1 (53 pts.) / Sat., Feb. 28 at Milwaukee 6 p.m. CST







