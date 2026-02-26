Series Preview- Tucson Roadrunners at San Jose Barracuda

Published on February 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Game 1: Saturday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. AZT, Tech CU Arena

Game 2: Sunday, Mar. 1 at 6 p.m. AZT, Tech CU Arena

Broadcast Info

Saturday: LISTEN LIVE HERE or on Fox Sports 1450AM | WATCH on AHLtv on Flo Hockey

Sunday: LISTEN LIVE HERE or Fox Sports 1450AM | WATCH on AHLtv on Flo Hockey

Officials

Saturday - Referees: #42 Ben Betker, #13 Taylor Burzminski | Linespeople: #71 Harrison Heyer, #49 Gentry Zollars

Sunday - Referees: #42 Ben Betker, #13 Taylor Burzminski | Linespeople: #71 Harrison Heyer, #57 Matthieu Audet

San Jose, CA - The Tucson Roadrunners (23-19-8-0) continue their six-game road trip this weekend with a two-game series against the San Jose Barracuda (30-15-2-2) at Tech CU Arena. The series opens Saturday at 7 p.m. AZT and concludes Sunday at 6 p.m. AZT.

Tucson opened the trip Wednesday in San Diego and erased a late deficit, as Michal Kunc scored the tying goal in the final minutes of regulation before Scott Perunovich netted the overtime winner to secure a 2-1 comeback victory over the Gulls.

The win snapped Tucson's two-game losing streak and continued the club's recent road success, with victories in four of its last five games away from Tucson Arena.

The Roadrunners will look to carry that momentum into the Bay Area. Saturday marks the fifth of eight meetings between Tucson and San Jose this season and the third at Tech CU Arena. Tucson has earned a point in all four matchups against the Barracuda this season and holds a 2-0-2-0 record in the series. Both of San Jose's wins over Tucson came in overtime, with each team earning one win at home and one on the road. The Barracuda won the most recent meeting 4-3 in overtime on Jan. 17 at Tucson Arena. Cameron Hebig recorded his second career hat trick in Tucson's last visit to San Jose on Dec. 6.

Tucson will need to lean on its success in the season series to slow down a red-hot Barracuda squad that has won four of its last five games and owns a Western Conference-best 9-2-1 record in its last 12 contests dating back to Jan. 24. The hot streak has vaulted San Jose into third place in the Pacific Division with 64 points.

Meanwhile, Tucson sits seventh with 54 points, three back of sixth-place San Diego and four ahead of Henderson and Calgary in the Pacific Division playoff race.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

PERUNOVICH PRODUCING

Scott Perunovich has elevated his game at a critical point in the season and enters the weekend in the midst of his best offensive stretch of the year. He carries a season-high three-game goal streak dating back to Feb. 7 at Calgary (3-0-3), just one game shy of matching Andrew Agozzino's team-high four-game run from Jan. 20-25. Perunovich has also recorded points in five straight games dating back to Jan. 31 vs. Colorado (3-2-5), putting him one game away from tying Dmitri Simashev's team-high six-game point streak from Dec. 6-27.

The blueliner has been especially clutch, scoring game-winning overtime goals in two of his last three games dating back to Feb. 7 at Calgary. His two overtime winners this season are tied for the most among all AHL defensemen.

ROONEY ROLLING

Kevin Rooney continues to be a steady offensive driver for Tucson and has found the scoresheet with remarkable consistency over the past six weeks. Dating back to Jan. 10 vs. Iowa, Rooney has scored in every other game, totaling eight points (5g, 3a) over his last 10 contests in that span. He enters the weekend with points in back-to-back games (1g, 1a) and has seven points (3g, 4a) in his last six games dating back to Feb. 7 at Calgary.

NO DOUBT A BUT IT

Daniil But continues to set the standard among the league's rookie class and enters the weekend as the Roadrunners' leading rookie goal scorer with nine goals, including three on the power play. He also ranks second among team rookies in points (20) and points per game (.87). But carries a three-game point streak (1g, 2a in that span) and is one game shy of matching his season high, which he has reached twice this year.

The 21-year-old has been especially productive of late, recording seven points (2g, 5a) in his last eight games dating back to Nov. 23 vs. Colorado. Since being reassigned to Tucson on Feb. 4, But has wasted little time making an impact, registering points in three of his first four AHL games back with the Roadrunners.

Numbers to Know:

6 - The tighter the game, the better the Roadrunners have performed this season, particularly away from Tucson Arena. With Wednesday's victory, Tucson improved to 6-2-2-0 in one-goal road games and 12-3-8-0 overall in one-goal contests. The win also marked Tucson's 19th overtime game of the season, the second-most in the AHL. Tucson leads the league with 10 overtime victories (excluding shootouts) and ranks second in total extra-time wins (11), trailing only Cleveland (12).

WE'RE DOING IT LIVE

Both games this weekend will be streamed on AHLtv on FloHockey and broadcast on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app. Saturday's coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. AZT with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by David Mooradian. Sunday's broadcast starts at 5:45 p.m. ahead of puck drop.







