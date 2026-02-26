Condors Score Four Unanswered to Defeat Colorado 4-3 in OT

Published on February 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - Bakersfield forward James Hamblin netted two goals, including the game-winner just 31 seconds into overtime, as the Condors scored four unanswered goals to defeat the Colorado Eagles 4-3 on Wednesday. Goaltender Calvin Pickard stopped 33 of the 36 shots he faced to collect the win in net, while Eagles netminder Isak Posch suffered the loss, allowing four goals on 30 shots.

A power play would allow Eagles defenseman Jack Ahcan to light the lamp with a wrister from the slot, putting Colorado on top 1-0 at the 13:44 mark of the first period.

The Eagles would find the back of the net again when forward Mark Senden stuffed home a rebound in the crease, extending Colorado's advantage to 2-0 with 2:59 remaining in the opening frame. The Eagles would go on to outshoot Bakersfield 11-9 in the period and carried their 2-0 lead into the first intermission.

Colorado forward Danil Gushchin would pick up his second point of the night when he fed a shot from the right-wing corner to the low slot, sending it off a Condors defender and past goalie Calvin Pickard. The goal was Gushchin's 14th of the season and put the Eagles up 3-0 at the 9:38 mark of the second period.

Bakersfield would flip the script on a Colorado power play, as a turnover at center ice sent Hamblin on a breakaway, which he would finish by roofing the puck over the shoulder of Posch, slicing the deficit to 3-1 with only 12 seconds remaining in the middle frame.

The comeback would continue when defenseman Atro Leppanen tucked home a backhander from the bottom of the left-wing circle, trimming the Eagles lead to 3-2 at the 5:49 mark of the third period.

The Condors would pull Pickard in favor of the extra attacker in the final two minutes, and the move would pay dividends. Forward Roby Jarventie fielded a pass at the side of the crease and steered the puck past Posch, tying the game at 3-3 with only 1:13 left to play in regulation.

As the game shifted to overtime, Hamblin would skate through the left-wing circle before burying a wrister, giving Bakersfield the 4-3 win just 31 seconds into the extra session.

Colorado finished the night going 1-for-5 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday, February 28th at 7:00pm MT at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.