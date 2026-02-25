Eagles Double up Bakersfield, 4-2

Published on February 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forward Jayson Megna notched a goal and an assist, while fellow forward Jason Polin posted a pair of assists, as the Eagles defeated the Bakersfield Condors 4-2 on Tuesday. Goaltender Trent Miner earned the victory in net, stopping 22 of the 24 shots he faced. Colorado finished the night going 1-for-5 on the power play and a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

An early power play would set up Eagles forward Valtteri Puustinen to spin and fire a shot from the left-wing circle that would beat goalie Matt Tomkins, putting Colorado on top 1-0 at the 2:39 mark of the first period.

A turnover at the Bakersfield blue line would see Condors forward Sam Poulin sprint down the ice before lighting the lamp with a wrister from the slot, tying the game at 1-1 with 6:30 remaining in the opening frame.

The Eagles would strike back when defenseman Sean Behrens lit the lamp with a wrist shot from the top of the left-wing circle, giving Colorado a 2-1 advantage at the 15:43 mark.

Just 15 seconds later, a 3-on-2 rush for Bakersfield would culminate with a shot from the left-wing circle from defenseman Atro Leppanen that would find the back of the net and square the score at 2-2.

The Eagles would hop back in the driver's seat with 5:45 left to play in the second period, as forward Tye Felhaber swept home a shot from the low slot, putting Colorado on top, 3-2.

Still leading 3-2 as the puck dropped on the third period, the Eagles would add a little insurance when Megna camped out at the top of the crease before steering a centering feed past Tomkins, giving Colorado a 4-2 lead at the 5:01 mark.

Tomkins suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 29 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday, February 25th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.