Bumel, Brown Help P-Bruins Top Phantoms
Published on February 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Allentown, PA - Forward Matej Blumel posted a goal and two assists, while Patrick Brown scored twice to help the Providence Bruins top the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 6-4 on Wednesday night at the PPL Center. Georgii Merkulov recorded a goal and an assist, while Riley Tufte notched two assists. John Farinacci and Joey Abate also found the back of the net in the victory.
How It Happened
Merkulov sent a pass to Blumel in the slot, where he fired a wrist shot across his body and inside the left post for a power play goal to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 13:02 remaining in the first period. Christian Wolanin received a secondary assist.
Matthew Poitras raced for the puck at the left post and dropped a pass to Merkulov cutting down in the low slot, where he chipped a shot off the back bar to extend the Providence lead to 2-0 with 6:48 to play in the first frame. Victor Soderstrom was credited with a secondary assist.
Blumel left the puck for Tufte in the slot, who one-touched a pass across to Brown above the crease, where he directed the puck across the goal line to give the P-Bruins a 3-0 lead with 10:35 left in the second period.
Oliver Bonk converted on a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle for a power play goal to cut the Providence lead to 3-1 with 6:20 remaining in the second period.
Blumel's pass across the ice was deflected into the air, before Tufte batted it across to Brown, who knocked it out of the air and across the goal line to extend the P-Bruins' lead to 4-1 with 3:48 to play in the second frame.
Just 1:03 into the third period, Cooper Marody collected a rebound at the right post and fired it into the back of the net to shrink the Providence lead to 4-2.
Alexis Gendron's slapshot from the left circle snuck inside the near post to cut the P-Bruins' lead to 4-3 with 17:28 left in the third period.
Fabian Lysell fired a wrist shot from the point that Farinacci redirected in the low slot through the goaltender's legs to give Providence a 5-3 lead with 15:18 remaining in the third period. Michael Callahan was credited with a secondary assist.
Frederic Brunet slipped a pass to Abate in the slot, where he hammered a one-timer past the glove of the goaltender to give the P-Bruins a 6-3 lead with 13:42 to play in the third frame. Jacob Perreault received a secondary assist.
Jacob Gaucher scored on a 2-on-1 shorthanded to make it 6-4 with 14 seconds remaining.
Stats
Brown's multi-goal game was his second of the season.
Blumel's multi-point game was his ninth of the season.
Goaltender Luke Cavallin stopped 28 of 32 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 29 shots.
The power play went 1-for-2 and the penalty kill was 3-for-4.
The P-Bruins improve to 39-10-1-0.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins host the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, February 28 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.
Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.
