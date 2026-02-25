Wranglers Look to Bounce Back against Barracuda

Calgary looks to respond Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Scotiabank Saddledome after a hard-fought 5-3 loss to the San Jose Barracuda Tuesday.

Goals from Aydar Suniev, Rory Kerins, and Nick Cicek staked the Wranglers to a pair of leads, but a third-period surge from the visitors, capped by a late empty-netter, ultimately swung the momentum.

"Those are games you have to close out at this time of year," said Head Coach Brett Sutter postgame. "If we're going to have a playoff mindset, then you find a way to win that game."

"I didn't like our start tonight, I thought our first period was no good. I really liked our second, I thought we rebounded and played the way that we had lately."

Kerins continues to drive the offence for Calgary, recording nine points over his last six games, including a goal in the previous outing.

Kerins is also riding a four-game streak with multiple points in each contest, a surge that has helped pace the Wranglers' attack.

The Other Side

San Jose enters the rematch with confidence after rallying from a second-period deficit and taking control in the third.

Anthony Vincent and Lucas Carlsson posed consistent threats, each scoring twice to propel the Barracuda to victory.

Currently fourth in the Pacific Division, San Jose owns a 29-15-2-2 record and 62 points on the season, tied with the third-place Bakersfield Condors, and continues to push toward the top of the standings.







