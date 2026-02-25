Bojangles Game Preview: February 25 vs Bridgeport

Published on February 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

WATCH HERE

The road trip rolls on for the Checkers, who are set to face Bridgeport for the first time this season in a midweek matchup.

THE MATCHUP

Record/Standings

CLT - 29-17-3-0 (3rd Atlantic)

BRI - 21-23-3-4 (6th Atlantic)

Power Play / Penalty Kill

CLT - 17.1% (23rd) / 85.2% (3rd)

BRI - 16.2% (t-24th) / 80.4% 24th)

Offense / Defense

CLT - 3.37 GF/Game (7th) / 2.76 GA/Game (7th)

BRI - 3.00 GF/Game (18th) / 3.10 GA/Game (t-16th)

Head-To-Head

0-0-0-0

THE STORYLINES

ROAD WARRIORS

Charlotte is in the midst of a 10-game road trip spanning nearly three weeks. The first leg of that trek went fairly well for the Checkers, who took two of the three contests to remain as one of the league's top road teams this season.

They'll look to keep that momentum going with their first visit of the season to Bridgeport, which has an 11-12-1-2 record on home ice thus far but is 6-3-0-1 over its last 10 home games.

LIGHTING THE LAMP

The Checkers enter Wednesday's tilt with a 5-5-0-0 record over their last 10 games. That stretch has seen the team's offense at both ends of the spectrum - Charlotte recorded 7-plus goals twice over that stretch but was also shut out twice. Production has been a key factor in the team's success thus far, as the Checkers are 21-0-0-0 when scoring at least four goals this season and 8-17-3-0 when falling below that threshold.

Led by the goaltending trio of Marcus Hogberg, Henrik Tikkanen and former Checker Jeremy Smith, the Islanders slot in directly in the middle of the AHL's defensive rankings and have allowed at least four goals in four of their last six contests.

SMITH STEPS UP

Nate Smith continues to be a key piece of Charlotte's forward group since the team added him in mid-December. The 27-year-old has tallied 17 points (8g, 9a) in 25 games thus far, and after a brief five-game scoring drought he has racked up five points (3g, 2a) over the last four tilts.

THE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Charlotte

Mike Benning - 5 points in last 5 games

Nate Smith - 5 points in last 4 games

MacKenzie Entwistle - 3 points in last 4 games

Bridgeport

Liam Foudy - 6 points in last 7 games

Hunter Drew - 14 points in last 15 games

Ethan Bear - 3 points in last 4 games

THE INFO

Tonight's game is available to stream via AHLTV on FloHockey! Click here to watch.

Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on the Checkers App or online.







American Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.