Big Step Forward in Year Two Produces Increased Role, NHL Debut for Mikulas Hovorka

Published on February 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Fresh off a snow-covered series against Providence to start the month of February, Mikulas Hovorka was in the midst of preparing for another weekend of patrolling the Charlotte blue line when he got the call that every player dreams of.

He was heading to the NHL.

"When I think about it I get goosebumps because it was probably one of the greatest days of my life," said Hovorka.

With one game remaining on their schedule before the Olympic break and several keys pieces of their back end sidelined, the Panthers needed to quickly insert a skater into the lineup - emphasis on quickly.

"I traveled [to Florida] the morning of the game," said Hovorka. "But it didn't really matter. I was so overwhelmed by the feelings that I had. I was so excited to play for the team."

One trip down to the Sunshine State later and the 24-year-old was stepping out onto the ice for a customary rookie lap.

"Unbelievable," said Hovorka of his biggest takeaway from that moment. "Dream come true. So many emotions I had when I hit the ice. It was pretty surreal."

Hovorka's NHL debut comes during what has been an impressive sophomore season for him. The undrafted blue liner came to North America last season and worked through the adjustments of his new continent.

"You look at what he went through last year and the ups and downs of the season," said Checkers head coach Geordie Kinnear. "He learned to be mentally tough along the way, continue to get better, adapt to the North American game - the ice, the culture, the mental grind, all of that type of stuff. It was not an easy year, and then you play all the way to the middle of June. You forget that it's such a process."

Hovorka spent two seasons as a pro in his native Czechia prior to making the jump, but the North American game certainly provided a new challenge for him.

"The physical part of the game," said Hovorka of the biggest adjustment he faced in his transition to North America. "Finish your checks, play hard, give no space to skill guys. Try to be fast on contact and try to move the puck quicker. The urgency - everything happens so fast here in the smaller rinks, so you have to be ready for the next play, you can't watch the game after you do your work. Everything is faster, it's as simple as that."

The young blue liner stuck with it, though, much to the admiration of the coaching staff. "The one thing, if you ask me what he's learned to do, is respect the process," said Kinnear. "He probably hasn't always agreed with it, but he's respected it, which is a hard thing as an athlete to do."

Now, the process is paying off.

"He's constantly gotten better and now he's playing against top guys," said Kinnear. "He's confident moving the puck, he's learned to play how we want to play as an organization. Kudos to him."

The steps forward taken by Hovorka in year two have pushed him into an increased role on a deep Charlotte blue line, and it's a new responsibility that he has embraced.

"I'm happy that they trust me," he said. "I'm trying to work hard every day to prove that I can play those moments. It keeps me motivated to come in every day and work even harder than the day before, because nothing is given here and you have to work for your spot. There are so many bodies here and everybody wants to play. That pushes you forward. I'm happy that the coaches trust me and I have the opportunity to play for this team."

Hovorka has also shown some offensive flair this season, using his well-rounded game to tap into those instincts that have been with him for years.

"I think I had it in my game when I was playing in Europe," said Hovorka, who has already surpassed his rookie point total. "But it's easier there because you have so much space and when you get rid of your guy you have so much time to make the next play. Here you have to be faster. It comes with confidence. I feel great, I'm playing better defensively, and with that I have more pucks and I can make some plays. Everything is connected."

Hovorka's emergence in year two has made him an integral part of a Checkers squad set on another deep playoff run, and getting the lifelong memory of his NHL debut is the cherry on top of what has been a strong sophomore campaign.

He didn't have much time to bask in it, though, as the blue liner headed right back to Charlotte after the game and dressed for the Checkers each of the next two nights.

It was a whirlwind 72 hours, but Hovorka isn't complaining.

"I was excited because I love the game of hockey and I want to play every game I can when I'm healthy," he said. "It was tough to get some sleep in during the day with the travel and the preparation, but I like to play hockey, so I was excited."







