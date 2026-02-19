Dropkick Murphys Postgame Concert Sold Out

Published on February 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds and the MassMutual Center have announced that the Dropkick Murphys postgame concert immediately following the T-Birds' home game against the Providence Bruins on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 has sold out. The game is sold out to the public, but an extremely limited supply of concert add-ons is available for Thunderbirds season ticket members. Members with an interest in attending the concert are urged to contact their ticket representative as soon as possible.

"As we celebrate the T-Birds' 10th anniversary, we challenged ourselves to create something truly special for our fans - and the response has been incredible," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "To see this concert sell out speaks volumes about the passion of our fan base and the energy around this event. When you think about Massachusetts around St. Patrick's Day, the Dropkick Murphys are synonymous with that tradition, and bringing them to a sold-out Thunderdome makes this a once-in-a-generation kind of night for Springfield. It's going to be an unforgettable celebration for our community."

"This sellout is a testament to what's possible when the Thunderbirds and the MassMutual Center work hand in hand to create something special for our fans," said Sean Dolan, General Manager of the MassMutual Center. "From the energy on the ice to the excitement of a postgame concert, this kind of collaboration elevates the entire experience and drives meaningful impact for downtown Springfield."

In addition to the sold-out concert, T-Birds fans can expect a full Dropkick Murphys takeover during the T-Birds game, including Dropkick-inspired St. Patrick's specialty jerseys, which the team will wear on March 11 and March 14. These unique collectibles will be auctioned online following the games, with portions of the proceeds benefiting the Claddagh Fund, the charitable foundation of the Dropkick Murphys.

Since forming in Quincy, Mass., in 1996, the Dropkick Murphys have proudly represented their home state of Massachusetts on stages around the world. Dropkick Murphys' music has generated half-a-billion streams, they've quietly moved 8 million-plus units worldwide, and the band has sold out gigs on multiple continents. They have earned four consecutive Billboard Top 10 album debuts, a gold record for their 2005 album The Warrior's Code, and global recognition for their signature hit, "I'm Shipping Up to Boston"- featured in Martin Scorsese's Academy Award-winning film The Departed.

Dropkick Murphys' new album For The People shows courage and confidence, speaking up against the injustices happening in the United States, and does so with the strength and power that harkens back to Dropkick Murphys' earliest punk rock roots. For The People is more than a title. It's a heartfelt stance, a declaration of who this band is-and who they've always been.

Honored as Artist of the Year and Best Live Artist at the Boston Music Awards, the Dropkick Murphys have also been widely celebrated for their philanthropic work through their Claddagh Fund, receiving distinctions such as the Robert F. Kennedy Children's Action Corps' "Embracing the Legacy" Award, the Catholic Charities Jack Shaughnessy Service Award, and Mass Humanities' Storyteller of the Year honor for frontman Ken Casey.







American Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.