Ads Get Point in Shoot-Out Loss

Published on February 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Admirals newcomer Josh Davies scored his first AHL goal in a back-and-forth game that ended with the Ads earning a point in a 4-3 shoot-out loss to Texas on Wednesday night at historic Panther Arena.

After multiple opportunities for both sides early in the first period, it was the Stars that opened the scoring midway through the session. Just over twenty seconds into their first power play opportunity of the evening, Matthew Seminoff found himself alone between the circles and was able to hammer home a lose puck to give the Stars a 1-0 lead.

History would repeat itself as just under three minutes into the second period Seminoff would once again score on the power play, giving the Stars an early two goal advantage.

Past the midway point of the second stanza the Admirals were finally able to get on the board. Off a faceoff tied up by Jake Lucchini, Zach L'Heureux pushed the puck towards the slot where it found the stick of Cole O'Hara who sniped one inside the post to bring Milwaukee within one at 2-1.

The final period started with a bang as a giveaway in the defensive zone from Texas gave Reid Schaefer the opportunity to tuck one inside the post from behind the goal line, knotting the score at two. Just three minutes later, the Davies came flying off the bench and fired a shot over the glove of Texas goalie Remi Poirier and into the back of the net from the right point. Davies first AHL goal gave the Admirals their first advantage of the evening.

However, Stars defender Trey Taylor was quick to respond, as a breakaway opportunity that he placed in the top corner of the net would even the score once again, this time at three. Neither team was able to find a winner in regulation, setting up for a dramatic overtime that was filled with a multitude of opportunities and big saves for both squads.

Still without a winner, the game continued into a shootout, and despite Admiral's goaltender Magnus Chrona's strong effort with four saves, it was not quite enough to get the victory, with Milwaukee only going one of six on their penalty attempts. Ayrton Martino would eventually score the decisive shootout winner for the Stars, giving Texas a 4-3 shootout win.

The same two teams will wrap up their season series on Friday night at 7 pm at historic Panther Arena.







