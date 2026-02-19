Comeback Condors Rally for 4-3 Win

The Bakersfield Condors (27-15-7, 61pts) scored four unanswered goals in a come-from-behind 4-3 win over the Coachella Valley Firebirds (26-17-5, 57pts) at Dignity Health Arena on Wednesday. It was the team's sixth win in seven games against Coachella Valley.

Coachella Valley scored three times in the first period, including twice on the first four shots to take a 3-0 lead after one period.

Atro Leppanen (4th) joined an odd-man rush early in the second to bring the Condors within two at 3-1. Coachella Valley would kill off two power plays in the period to keep the cushion into the third frame.

The third period was all Condors as James Hamblin (18th), Damien Carfagna (7th), and Jarventie (15th) each found the back of the net. Carfagna finished with three points (1g-2a) while Jarventie had a multi-point night (1g-1a). Sam Poulin assisted on Jarventie's game winner and had two helpers on the evening.

Hamblin has 17 points (10g-7a) in his last 16 games and has scored in five straight games.

Calvin Pickard, Matt Savoie, and Alec Regula (conditioning) who were all loaned to the Condors earlier in the week, did not dress.

