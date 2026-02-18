Game Preview: Condors vs Firebirds, 6:30 p.m.

The Condors and Firebirds meet for the seventh time this season and for the final time in Bakersfield where the Condors are 3-0.

LOOKING BACK

Isaac Howard's third-period, power-play goal proved to be the game winner as the Condors ended San Diego's four-game winning streak, 5-4 on Saturday. Five different players scored in the win for Bakersfield.

HAMMER TIME

James Hamblin scored for the fourth straight game Saturday and carries a six-game scoring streak into action tonight. Since the New Year, the Edmonton native has 16 points (9g-7a) in 16 games. He paces the Condors with a +14. His career high for goals is 21 in 64 games set in 2021-22. Saturday was his 17th goal in 41 games.

AT THE TOP

Samuel Poulin scored the Condors eighth shorthanded goal of the season on Saturday, tied for first with Hershey and Rockford. Seven of the eight the Condors have scored have come on the road.

PICKIN' BACK UP

Goaltender Calvin Pickard has joined the Condors after 2.5 seasons with the Edmonton Oilers. Since departing for Edmonton early in the 2023-24 season, Pickard went 39-23-4 in the regular season and 8-2-0 in the playoffs, helping the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Finals in back-to-back seasons.

SEE YA SAVVY

Matt Savoie was loaned to Bakersfield yesterday and is expected to play for the team on Friday against Calgary. He has 18 points (9g-9a) in 58 games with the Oilers this season.

OFFENSIVE MINDS THINK ALIKE

Bakersfield and Coachella Valley are two of the top offensive teams in the AHL. The Firebirds are second averaging 3.45 goals per game while the Condors are third at 3.44.

DANIEL DOUBLES DOWN

Daniel D'Amato had a goal and assist on Saturday. He has a goal and three assists over his last four games.

HELPING OUT

Riley Stillman has a goal and two assists in a three-game point streak.

TIGHTLY CONTESTED

Five teams, including the Condors, have .606 points percentages or better. Bakersfield is third with 59 points while Coachella Valley is tied for fourth with 57.

ROOKIE DUO

Quinn Hutson (1st) and Isaac Howard (6th) are each in the top-10 in AHL rookie scoring. Hutson is third in the league in goals with 24. Howard's 1.29 points per game is most of any AHL player who has played 20 games this season.

TILTED IN CONDORS FAVOR

Bakersfield is 5-1-0 against Coachella Valley, including two overtime wins. The Condors have scored 29 goals in the season series, including seven last time out on New Year's Eve in Palm Desert. Howard has 11 points (4g-7a) in four games in the season series.

FIREBIRD FILES

Coachella Valley is led by leading scorer Logan Morrison, who has 48 points (24g-24a) in 47 games. The team will be without Oscar Fisker Molgaard, who had represented Denmark in the Winter Olympics. Coachella Valley split a series over the weekend with Tucson.

UP NEXT

The Condors are home for Condors Fighting Cancer Night and $3 Beer Friday against Calgary. There will be a specialty post-game auction of the team's lavender jerseys with proceeds benefiting local pediatric cancer warriors care and medical expenses.

CONDORS v FIREBIRDS

PUCK DROP: 6:30 p.m.

Dignity Health Arena; Bakersfield, Calif.

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

