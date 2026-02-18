Anaheim Ducks Reassign Ian Moore to San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned defenseman Ian Moore to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the Gulls have assigned forward Coulson Pitre and defenseman Konnor Smith to Tulsa (ECHL).

Moore, 24 (1/4/02), has recorded 2-7=9 points with 18 penalty minutes (PIM) in 41 games with the Ducks this season, scoring his first career NHL goal Nov. 6 at Dallas. In 44 career NHL games with Anaheim, Moore has recorded 2-8=10 points with a +1 rating. The 6-3, 205-pound defenseman made his NHL debut with Anaheim at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season, appearing in three contests while recording his first NHL point (assist) April 16, 2025 at Winnipeg.

Signed to a two-year entry-level contract on April 12, 2025, Moore began 2025-26 with San Diego, appearing in one contest with the Gulls. He has earned 1-4=5 points in 10 career AHL games with San Diego. Moore completed his four-year collegiate career at Harvard University last season with 9-47=56 points in 122 games from 2021-25.

The Salt Lake City, Utah native was selected by Anaheim in the third round (67th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. He represented Team USA at the 2022 World Junior Championship, earning one assist in five tournament games. He also helped the Chicago Steel (USHL) to a Clark Cup championship in 2020-21.

Smith, 21 (11/6/04), has skated in eight games with San Diego in 2025-26, collecting one assist (0-1=1) and 14 penalty minutes (PIM). He has appeared in 17 career AHL contests for the Gulls, scoring his first professional goal in his AHL debut April 6, 2024 vs. Tucson. Smith has netted four goals (4-0=4) in 22 games with Tulsa this season.

The 6-6, 216-pound defenseman was a fourth-round selection (97th overall) by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2023 NHL Draft. The Windsor, Ont. native tallied 26-44=70 points with 229 PIM in 219 career OHL games with Peterborough, Owen Sound and Brampton from 2020-25. Smith helped Peterborough to the OHL Championship in 2022-23, collecting two assists (0-2=2) in 23 playoff contests for the Petes. In five Memorial Cup tournament games, he added an assist (0-1=1).

Pitre, 21  (12/13/2004), has appeared in 11 games this season for San Diego totaling 1-1=2 points. In 23 games for Tulsa this season, Pitre collected 5-16=21 points, which at the time of his recall, ranked tied for the team lead while his 16 assists still pace all Tulsa skaters. From Nov. 28-Dec. 5, Pitre logged a four-game point streak where he registered 0-8=8 points, including two three-assist performances. Pitre tallied 3-13=16 points in 61 games for the Gulls in 2024-25. 

The Newmarket, Ontario native registered 75-84=159 points with a +22 rating in 166 career OHL games with Flint from 2021-24.  He  was named to the OHL First All-Rookie Team  in 2021-22  after collecting 23-21=44 points with a +11 rating in 52 games with the Firebirds. He also scored 9-6=15 points with a +9 rating in 24 OHL Playoff contests.







