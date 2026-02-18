Bonk and McDonald to Flyers

Published on February 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled defensemen Oliver Bonk and Hunter McDonald from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to General Manager Daniel Briere. Bonk and McDonald join goaltender Carson Bjarnason who was recalled from the Phantoms yesterday. The three young prospects are receiving an opportunity to skate with the big club in practices during the NHL's Olympic Break.

Bonk, 20, has been finding his stride since making his belated pro debut on December 6, 2025 following his recovery from an upper-body injury. The #22 overall selection in the 2023 NHL Draft out of the London Knights of the OHL has scored two goals with four assists for six points with the Phantoms during his rookie season. This is Bonk's first recall to the NHL. The 6'2 ¬Â³ right-handed shooter won back-to-back OHL titles with London plus a Memorial Cup last year while also twice appearing with Team Canada at the 2024 and 2025 World Juniors. He is the son of Radek Bonk who scored 194 goals and had 497 points in 969 career NHL games with Ottawa, Montreal and Nashville.

McDonald, 23, is receiving his second recall to the Flyers this season but has yet to make his NHL debut. The 6'4 ¬Â³ righty shooter also joined the team from January 17-28, 2026. The Northeastern University product from Fairport, NY has played in 39 games with the Phantoms this season notching five assists. He has played in 121 career games with the Phantoms over parts of three seasons scoring 4-22-26. McDonald was a Round 6 selection of the Flyers in 2022.

Lehigh Valley hits the road this upcoming weekend for a pair of rivalry showdowns at the Hershey Bears on Friday and Saturday. The Phantoms return to PPL Center on Wednesday, February 25 against the Providence Bruins before closing out the month with consecutive home tilts against the Hartford Wolf Pack on February 28 and March 1.







