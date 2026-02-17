Bjarnason Recalled to Flyers

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers announced that they have recalled rookie goaltender Carson Bjarnason from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Additionally, goaltender Yaniv Perets has been recalled to Lehigh Valley from Reading.

Bjarnason, 20, receives the call to the NHL for the first time in his career, joining Philadelphia after a strong rookie campaign this season in Lehigh Valley. Through 22 appearances with the Phantoms, the Carberry, Manitoba product owns a 3.08 GAA and .889 SV% with an 11-7-3 record. A second-round selection (#51 overall) by the Flyers in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the 6'3" netminder made his professional debut earlier this season with the Phantoms on October 12. He earned his first win just six days later with a 33-save performance in a 3-2 victory at Cleveland. Bjarnason transitioned to the professional ranks with Lehigh Valley at the end of the 2024-25 campaign following four seasons at the junior level with the Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL).

Perets, 25, has played in three games with Lehigh Valley this season going 1-2-0, 3.21, .873. In 18 games with Reading this season, Perets has gone 8-7-1, 3.53, .894. Prior to signing with the Phantoms in July 2025, Perets spent the majority of last season with the Bloomington (IL) Bison of the ECHL going 12-12-1, 2.59, .921 in 27 games. He also appeared in four AHL games with the Chicago Wolves going 1-2-1, 3.93, .846 and made one relief appearance in the NHL with the Carolina Hurricanes on November 30, 2024. A native of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec, Perets played collegiately at Quinnipiac University, where he was two-time ECAC Goaltender of the Year and won an NCAA National Championship in 2023 as a sophomore.

Lehigh Valley hits the road this upcoming weekend for a pair of Atlantic Division rivalry showdowns at Hershey on Friday and Saturday. The Phantoms return to PPL Center on Wednesday, February 25 against Providence before closing out the month with consecutive contests against Hartford on February 28 and March 1.







