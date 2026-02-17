Condors Home for Two Games this Week

Published on February 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Condors are home for two games this week to close out February!

Wednesday is a Weiner Wednesday with $2 Hot Dogs and $5 Draft Beer at the game. Puck drops at 6:30 p.m. against the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Presented by Rewind 98.1 FM.

On Friday, the team hosts Calgary for Condors Fighting Cancer Night. The team will wear specialty lavender jerseys and we will introduce you to 10 pediatric cancer warriors who will receive proceeds from their Condors player partners jersey auction. Fill out an I Fight For Card for a special moment in game to show who you fight for. Presented by Dignity Health, Rodriguez and Associates, Eyewitness News, and KGEO SportsTalk.







