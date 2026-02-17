Goaltender Mitch Gibson Signs NHL Contract with Capitals

Published on February 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, that National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have signed goaltender Mitch Gibson to a two-year, two-way contract beginning this season, Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. The Capitals will place Gibson on waivers this afternoon for the purpose of loan to the Bears.

Gibson, 26, has appeared in 12 games with Hershey this season, recording a 6-4-2 record with a 2.48 goals-against average, a .918 save percentage, and one shutout. After entering this season with a 3-0-0 lifetime AHL record, Gibson won his first three starts with Hershey in 2025-26, becoming the first goaltender in team history to begin their Bears tenure with six consecutive wins. He recorded his first AHL shutout on Dec. 13 in a 36-save effort versus Charlotte.

Additionally, the Phoenixville, Pennsylvania native has gone 8-5-0 in 13 games with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays this season, posting a 2.32 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage to go along with one shutout. He was the ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the period of Nov. 3-9.

In 2024-25, Gibson appeared in one game with Hershey, stopping 26 shots to earn a win at Springfield on Oct. 26. The 6'2'', 204-pound netminder spent the majority of the season with the Stingrays where he went 12-1-0 in 14 games for South Carolina, recording a 1.75 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage in an injury-shortened season. Gibson ranked first in the ECHL in goals-against average and second in save percentage among goaltenders with at least 10 games played.

As a rookie in 2023-24, Gibson made his AHL debut on Oct. 22, 2023, stopping 21 shots in a win at Bridgeport, and went 2-0-0 for Hershey. He served as Hershey's third goaltender during the team's run to the 2024 Calder Cup title. With the Stingrays that season, Gibson went 22-14-3 with a 2.56 goals-against average, an .899 save percentage, and three shutouts. Gibson's 2.56 goals-against average ranked third among ECHL goaltenders with 40 or more games played. He was credited with a goal in the Stingrays' win over Savannah on Dec. 1, 2023, becoming the 16th goaltender in ECHL history to score.

Gibson has a 9-4-2 record with a 2.37 goals-against average, a .919 save percentage, and one shutout in 15 career AHL games with Hershey. In 69 career ECHL games with South Carolina, Gibson has posted a record of 42-20-3 with a 2.36 goals-against average, a .909 save percentage, and four shutouts.

He played collegiately at Harvard University, where he posted a record of 47-25-6 with six shutouts, a 2.32 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage in 80 games over three seasons.

Gibson was selected in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft by the Capitals.

The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they face the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Hershey returns home to host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for PA Lottery Night on Friday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. The first 6,000 fans 18-and-over in attendance will receive a coupon offer, courtesy of the Pennsylvania Lottery. Fans 21-and-over can also take advantage of $5, 16 oz. Happy Hour select beer special on from doors until puck drop.







American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.