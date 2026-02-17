Coca-Cola Coliseum to Host Olympic Watch Party for Women's Hockey Gold Medal Game on February 19

Following their semi-finals victory over Switzerland, fans are invited to watch CBC's coverage of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on the videoboard at Coca-Cola Coliseum to support Canada's women's hockey team as they compete for gold on Thursday, February 19. As the country marks the first time PWHL players will represent Canada at the OlympicWinter Games, fans will have the opportunity to rally together and celebrate this significant moment in Canadian sports history in the home of the Toronto Sceptres. Tickets will be available for purchase starting at $15, with net proceeds supporting MLSE Foundation.

"We know the special power sport has to bring people together, and we are thrilled to create an opportunity to unite fans around a milestone that has captured the hearts and spirits of hockey fans nationwide," said Terri Mattucci, VP Fan Engagement,MLSE. "Hosted in the city's historic home of women's hockey, we look forward to gathering to celebrate Team Canada while also supporting the next generation of players and fans through MLSE Foundation."

The watch party at Coca-ColaColiseum will feature in-arena programming and giveaways, family-friendly concourse activations, select concession offerings, merchandise available for purchase and more. Gates for the event will open at 12 p.m. ET.

Fans can secure their pre-sale tickets to the event via the Leafs Fan Access platform and Raptors Fan Access starting at 12 p.m. ET today. Ticket on-sale for the general public will follow at 2 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster. For up-to-date details on the watch party, follow Coca-Cola Coliseum's social channels.







