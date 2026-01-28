Marlies Fall in Overtime in Final Game of Three-In-Three

Published on January 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto: V. Lettieri (10) (B. Groulx, L. Shaw), M. Barbolini (5) (V. Lettieri), B. Groulx (20) (M. Barbolini, M. Rifai)

Goaltender: A. Akhtyamov (34/38) OT/L

Providence: F. Lysell (14) (J. Farinacci), G. Merkulov (14) (D. Locmelis, M. Poitras), M. Poitras (8) PP (P. Brown), J. Harris (1) (G. Merukulov, M. DiPietro)

Goaltender: M. DiPietro (32/35) W

ON THE SCORESHEET

Vinni Lettieri put the Marlies on the board at 14:38 of the first period and later added the lone assist on Barbolini's second period goal. He has points (2-1-3) in consecutive games. Lettieri has 33 points (10 goals, 23 assists) in 37 games this season

Matthew Barbolini scored at 5:11 of the second period and later added the primary assist on Groulx's third period goal. He has 15 points (5 goals, 10 assists) in 36 games this season.

Bo Groulx scored at 16:12 of the third period and earlier recorded the primary assist on Lettieri's first period goal. He has points (2-4-6) in three consecutive games. Groulx has 36 points (20 goals, 16 assists) in 41 games this season.

Logan Shaw had the secondary assist on Lettieri's first period goal. He has points (2-4-6) in his four consecutive games. Shaw has 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 42 games this season.

Marshall Rifai recorded the secondary assist on Groulx's third period goal.

Artur Akhtyamov stopped 34 of 38 shots he faced.

TEAM NOTES

The Marlies were 2-for-3on the penalty kill and 0-for-3 on the power play. Toronto is 11-10-2-1 when not scoring on the power play and 9-11-3-2 when allowing a goal on the penalty kill.

Providence outshot Toronto 38-35. Bo Groulx led the Marlies with five shots on net. Toronto is 11-9-2-1 when outshot by their opponent.

The Marlies are 3-4-2-0 against Atlantic Division opponents and finish their regular season series 0-1-1-0against the Bruins.

Toronto wraps up their annual Boat Show Road Trip with a record of 3-1-2-0 and will return to Coca-Cola Coliseum on January 31.

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH JOHN GRUDEN

On today's game:

We know how good of a team they are. It shows in the standings. When you see them live with the success they've had, they pretty much have no weaknesses. They dangerous up and down the lineup. Good defencemen who can skate and they have a great goaltender. I thought we managed the game other than the first five minutes. I thought we settled in and really had a lot of good moments. We lost a little bit of that momentum on the 5-on-3 (penalty kill) but for the most part, happy with the point. It would have been nice to get two but definitely a different contrast from protecting goal leads and now we had to come back so, definitely a positive for us.







